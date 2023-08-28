MIDDLESEX — The management team at Wrightsville Beach has officially thrown in the towel on what little is left of a season that had been slipping away one wet week at a time since last month’s historic flood left the recreational complex covered in billions of gallons of water.
Most of that water is now gone, and the beach is back where it should be — though it still needs significant work to resemble the sandy pre-flood version patrons are accustomed to.
The beach has plenty of company on a recreational complex that features an 18-hole disc golf course, a trail network and two permanent shelters that are typically available for rent during a season that typically starts by Memorial Day and runs into October.
After several weeks of hoped for reopenings, General Manager Collin O’Neil said he reluctantly recommended the board responsible for overseeing the recreation area abandon plans to reopen it this year.
“We’re just not where we need to be,” said O’Neil, who toured the grounds with board members late last week before deciding to let the shrinking window for reopening close and focus on next year instead.
According to O’Neil, among the deciding factors involved the heavy equipment operator who agreed to make stop-gap repairs when the ground conditions stabilized, like they did when he was otherwise occupied last week.
“He literally had to make hay,” O’Neil said.
It was probably for the best because after spending the better part of three weeks underwater — at one point, 50 feet of it — and another three weeks trying to dry out the recreation area needs more than a couple of days work.
“Our focus is now on getting our infrastructure and facilities in good shape for the 2024 season,” O’Neil said.
Though floodwaters receded weeks ago, O’Neil said plenty of silt and in some places soggy ground remains.
“For the grounds to be ready for next season, we need to keep people off of it,” he said, discouraging use of a disc golf course that is only partially playable. Eight of the “fairways” are unusable due to a mix of silt and muck covering “supersaturated turf.”
O’Neil said grass throughout the park “barely survived” being underwater for three weeks and then being coated with silt.
O’Neil said the smaller of two permanent shelters that are typically available for rent is intact, but surrounded by grass that is just starting to grow again and isn’t ready for fresh foot traffic. The smaller of the two shelters was destroyed and needs to be rebuilt before it can be used again, he said.
O’Neil said the service booth, a tool shed and two other small buildings were also destroyed by floodwaters, and the restrooms were damaged.
“There is plenty of work to do,” he said.
The beach itself needs extensive renovation, including fresh sand, and the path that leads down to it needs to be completely redone.
Much, if not most, of the park is still coated with at least some silt, which is slick when it’s wet and dangerous to walk on and large sections of the wooded trail network aren’t safe for use.
O’Neil is confident they will be next spring, when a failed culvert under the entrance road is scheduled to be replaced and the park will reopen some time between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day weekend.
O’Neil said area families who invested in season passes will be able to purchase them at half price next year, explaining the discount is due to this year’s flood-shortened season.
While the beach and the surrounding recreation area will remain closed for the rest of the year, the boat launch on Route 12 is open. O’Neil said the water there has been tested twice since the flood and is safe for human contact.