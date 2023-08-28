MIDDLESEX — The management team at Wrightsville Beach has officially thrown in the towel on what little is left of a season that had been slipping away one wet week at a time since last month’s historic flood left the recreational complex covered in billions of gallons of water.

Most of that water is now gone, and the beach is back where it should be — though it still needs significant work to resemble the sandy pre-flood version patrons are accustomed to.

