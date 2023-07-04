WORCESTER — If they bloom where they were planted, a couple of Worcester Sprouts could one day be grand marshals of their hometown’s Independence Day parade.
Check back in 90 years when Mesa Coteus, 3, and Brooke Bennett, 4, have a shot at riding in one of those vintage cars that carried this year’s four grand marshals — all of them nonagenarians.
On Tuesday, Coteus and Bennett — proud representatives of their child care center — settled for a canvas Radio Flyer wagon pulled by Coteus’ dad, Steve, who was wearing his 6-month-old daughter and soon-to-be-Sprout, Salenne.
The wagon was red. Just like the 1965 Valiant convertible that carried the youngest of this year’s grand marshals — 91-year-old Bill Sargent, whose side lawn is the staging area for the annual parade, and Gordon Cole, who was born in Worcester 95 years ago when his family lived in the house next door.
“I’m still here,” said Cole, who shared the back seat of the convertible with Sargent.
Cole had watched more parades in Worcester than he can remember, but, like Coteus and Bennett, had never actually been in one before Tuesday.
“First time for everything,” he said.
Sargent, who settled in Worcester 63 years ago, is a parade veteran, though this year he trusted the keys to his festively decorated John Deere Gator to his grandchildren — one dressed as George Washington and another as Betsy Ross.
When you’re 90-something and living in Worcester and those are the criteria used to select grand marshals, Sargent said you have to answer the call.
“They’re not fussy here,” joked the man in the gray “Worcester” T-shirt.
The parade’s other two grand marshals — Paul White and Jim Dawson — had vintage red vehicles of their own and both rode shotgun
White, 96, who settled in Worcester 71 years ago and usually watches the parade from the church up Route 12, left driving Ron Tucker’s 1934 Ford pickup to Damian Lighting.
Dawson, 97, completed the convertible sandwich riding in a 1967 Plymouth Barracuda that came off the assembly line when he was 41 and four years before he became the first-ever principal at U-32 Middle and High School.
“It’s enjoyable to be here,” said the man who settled in Worcester in 1940 and went from high school principal, to hobby farmer, to grand marshal in the 2023 edition of Worcester’s quirky, community-oriented parade.
It’s one where the Worcester Historical Society, the Worcester Community Kitchen and even the Worcester Sprouts play a prominent role, as do bicycles, dirt bikes, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, dwarf cars, snowmobiles and, on Tuesday, a canoe masquerading as the “Worcester Yacht Club.”
Sometimes there is a theme, and while “The ’90s” might have worked this year given the age of the parade’s four grand marshal participants were left to be their own devices.
Carolyn Powers clan went with “Fun in the Sun,” but for the first time in forever, Powers, 87, watched and waved as three generations of her family rode by on a flatbed trailer tricked out with Adirondack chairs, inner tubes, beach balls, blankets and palm trees.
The parade was part of a day-long celebration that was scheduled to conclude with a fireworks display.