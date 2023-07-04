WORCESTER — If they bloom where they were planted, a couple of Worcester Sprouts could one day be grand marshals of their hometown’s Independence Day parade.

Check back in 90 years when Mesa Coteus, 3, and Brooke Bennett, 4, have a shot at riding in one of those vintage cars that carried this year’s four grand marshals — all of them nonagenarians.

david.delcore@timesargus.com