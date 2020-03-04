WORCESTER – Voters approved the town budget and all floor votes at town meeting on Tuesday.
Voters approved a town budget of $765,570.
Re-elected to the Select Board were Roger Strobridge (three years) and Carl Witke (two years).
Katie Winklejohn was re-elected for one-year terms as town clerk, treasurer and collector of delinquent taxes.
Heather Pagel was elected to a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission.
