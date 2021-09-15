BARRE — A Worcester man has been placed on probation for lifting a woman off the ground by her neck.
Tucker Tyrrell, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Tyrrell was given a two-year deferred sentence and placed on probation. If he successfully completes probation after two years, the conviction can be removed from his record.
He had originally been charged with a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, but the charge was amended to a misdemeanor by the state, per the plea agreement.
Deputy State's Attorney Bridget Grace said the state came to this agreement with Tyrrell because he has no prior criminal history and the victim in the case was insistent that Tyrrell not have a permanent conviction from the incident.
The victim, who was in court Wednesday alongside Tyrrell, reported she and he are still in a relationship, and she never wanted police called in the first place. The victim said she told “an incredibly-traumatized” friend about the incident who then called police.
According to court records, Tyrrell and the victim got into an argument in June on Norton Road in Worcester. The victim told police she slapped a beer out of Tyrrell's hand, and he got mad at her, grabbed her by the neck with both hands and lifted her off the ground. The victim reported she couldn’t breath for about five seconds.
The victim felt her jawbone move and the bone-on-bone contact caused her pain, according to court records. A Vermont State Police trooper investigating the case said he didn’t see any marks on the victim’s neck. The victim told police Tyrrell has anger issues and they had wrestled in the past, but this incident was different.
Tyrrell told police the victim knocked a beer out of his hand, so he picked her up and put her back down. Police said Tyrrell admitted to grabbing the victim by the neck.
