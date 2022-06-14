Who makes the best tasting raw honey in the world? According to the Center for Honeybee Research in Asheville, North Carolina, it’s Vermont honey makers Richard and Genevieve Drutchas, of Bee Haven Honey Farm in Putnamville.
Their Japanese knotweed, buckwheat and goldenrod honey won the grand prize, “World’s Best-Tasting Honey” in the 2022 International Black Jar Honey Contest.
“This is a contest from every corner of the world, from the Canary Islands, to New Zealand, to the Yucatan Peninsula,” Genevieve said.
The Center For Honeybee Research is a nonprofit organization devoted to addressing the worldwide challenges facing honey bees through research and data collecting and educating consumers on the benefits and flavor spectrums of raw honey. Their annual contest whittles down 30 finalist honeys from hundreds of international honey entries, and it relies on blind tastings of the honeys in a series of elimination rounds before the grand prize winner is chosen, which took place live this year at the Asheville Honey Festival.
“We’re proud that the honey we sell is always from our own hives and is made with reverence for the bees. We’re honored to have home brewers, herbalists, kitchen witches, gardeners, epicureans and old-timers for customers, and we’re grateful to have been a part of Vermont’s unique tradition and history of beekeeping,” Rick said. He started making honey as a hobby when he moved to Rutland from Detroit in the 1970s.
It was Genevieve’s idea to enter their honey in the competition.
“This is a contest I’ve haunted for years. The organization that sponsors the award really understands and celebrates how different raw honey is from processed honey. Because raw honey is not heated or filtered it has a much more amazing taste. We decided to send in a jar of our honey never expecting to hear from them,” she said.
Bee Haven Honey Farm has been making honey for more than 45 years. Their specialty is an Old World-style, true raw and unfiltered honey. Bee Haven currently is a part-time operation as both Rick and Genevieve are retired from full-time work.
“We’re a micro version of what we used to be,” Genevieve said.
At its peak in 2005, Bee Haven produced 155 gallon drums of honey (60,000 pounds). The same year the honey house burned down.
In 2010, Bee Haven sold most of its apiaries and all its retail accounts to a younger bee operation, Northwoods Apiaries in Troy.
“We held onto a handful of apiaries on dairy farms and in orchards in some out of the way pockets left in Chittenden County around Hinesburg. We started building up our home apiary in Worcester at this time, which we use primarily for making queen bees and nucleus cells for our other apiaries,” Rick said. “Our focus is no longer on honey production, though we still sell the more limited amount of honey our hives put up.”
Rick is concerned about environmental impacts on bees. There are fewer farms and less feeding ground for them and many more diseases. According to Rick, 20 years ago bee keepers lost around 5% of their bees each winter. The winter losses now can be as high as 30% for professionals and twice that or worse for hobbyist beekeepers.
“It’s no longer clear that hives in Vermont will make a large crop of honey each year, as they used to. Neither is it clear what the future of honey bees is,” Rick said.
Genevieve is proud of the award but says it is somewhat “bittersweet” because under today’s environmental stresses she is not sure Bee Haven could run a commercially viable, full-time operation today as it did 15 years ago.
Rick's road to Vermont and beekeeping was long and winding. In Detroit, he operated a small trucking business linking food cooperatives, he was the roadie for the MC5 (Motor City 5, a punk rock band celebrating 50 years together this year) and he performed in a children’s theater. He left Detroit to bike to the West Coast, then headed out to sea for a stint as in the Merchant Marine. He lived in several communes in the West and eventually moved to a commune in Proctor to join up with old Detroit friends.
When he moved to Montpelier, he kept bees on the rooftop at his Summer Street apartment. He was Vermont’s first official, full-time state apiarist and bee inspector.
In 1980, Rick purchased the Norton family dairy farm in Putnamville where he grew his business to more than 700 hives and commercial accounts across the state, providing bulk and jarred honey to many food co-ops and specialty stores for many years, with the hives making 50,000 to 60,000 pounds of honey.
Genevieve Ehlers Drutchas joined him and his bees in 2005. She moved to Vermont in the early 1990s from Minnesota, where she’d worked in residential therapeutic settings with adolescents impacted by abuse, trauma and violence. She continued this work in Vermont for over a decade, working with children, adolescents, individuals and families through community mental health programs and in a private psychotherapy practice, co-creating Green River Guild in Hyde Park, with a group of other like-minded therapists. In 2008, she slowed down her mental health practice for a period of years that were filled with frequent travel for family caretaking.
As an obsessive gardener and plant lover, hearth keeper and self-taught herbalist, she said she brought her love of gardening, plants and the natural cycle to Bee Haven.
“Getting to play matchmaker between seeking honeybees and a diverse pool of fragrant, colorful flowers looking for interspecies love is just right,” she said.
In addition to receiving a $5,500 cash prize, Rick and Genevieve have the satisfaction of knowing their honey was chosen the best tasting in the world at this annual event.
“One of the most special things about winning this award is that the apiary that made the winning honey was right here on our farm in little Worcester, Vermont,” Genevieve said.
Bee Haven honey is available for sale at the Putnamville farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.