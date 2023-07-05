WORCESTER — The town's annual Fourth of July celebration didn’t completely go according to script, as evidenced Wednesday by the charred remains of a pyrotechnics truck in the meadow just beyond Ladd Field.
Something went sideways late Tuesday night, and while it wasn’t initially clear “what” there was little doubt about “when.”
It all started right after what many believed was the display’s grand finale before a couple of loud “booms” had some, like Dell Waterhouse, briefly wondering whether the show actually was over.
It was, and it wasn’t, though Waterhouse and others in attendance describe what followed as chaotic and briefly frightening.
Fortunately, no one was injured when a box truck turned into a ball of fire, even as smoke from an impressive volley of fireworks still was settling over the crowded field. Many, like Avram Patt, had started heading for their vehicles.
Patt heard what he described as a “small explosion” and saw flames engulf the truck parked in the nearby meadow where the crew from Northstar Fireworks launched Worcester’s Independence Day fireworks display.
“It was scary to watch,” he said.
It didn’t sound any better, according to Waterhouse, who said he wasn’t sure what to make of shouts that were emanating from the meadow.
“We didn’t know if anyone got hurt,” she explained. “One of their (Northstar’s) trucks was just blazing.”
Though the local fire station is on the fringe of the field where Tuesday’s day-long celebration was held, and folks gathered for a fireworks display many feared would be canceled due to a late-afternoon downpour, Fire Chief Will Sutton said getting to the fire was a challenge.
“The place was full of people,” he said.
Sutton didn’t have much more to say about a fire he confirmed totally destroyed the truck.
“It’s under investigation,” he said.
Richard Swenson, marketing and retail manager for the family-owned fireworks company, said a “preliminary investigation” indicated the fireworks weren’t directly to blame for a fire that started after the last of them had been launched.
Though Swenson wasn’t in Worcester at the time, he said the crew that was had raked up “debris” from the display and deposited it in a cardboard box that was placed a little too close to the truck.
“It had nothing to do with the fireworks themselves,” he said, explaining the box caught fire, that fire spread to the trucks, and the “shouts” Waterhouse heard were an attempt to alert volunteer firefighters what was happening.
Swenson, whose grandfather, Bill Sargent, was one of four grand marshals in Worcester’s Independence Day parade this year, shot down the rumor a second grand finale was planned.
“We’ve heard that, too,” he said. “We kind of chuckled at it.”
Waterhouse was among those who briefly entertained the idea something more was coming when she heard two loud “booms” after what she assumed was the grand finale.
“I remember thinking, ‘Are they going to surprise us with one more thing?’” Waterhouse recalled.
By Wednesday morning, the working theory in Worcester was a second grand finale was planned before the fire.
Swenson said it wasn’t.
“The show was over,” he said.
For the fire that followed, it was a good one, according to Waterhouse.
“The show was beautiful,” she said. “The fireworks were amazing.”
Waterhouse said they were almost canceled due to a persistent rain that started late Tuesday afternoon, but mercifully missed most of the day’s events.
The sun was shining on the parade, and Worcester was spared heavy rain for much of the afternoon. Waterhouse said the decision to go ahead with the fireworks was made shortly after the rain let up at 7:30 p.m.
“Everybody was thrilled,” Waterhouse said, referring to the fireworks, not the fire.
“Who knew?” she said.