WORCESTER – It won’t last long, but Worcester now has an elected town clerk and an elected town treasurer instead of an elected clerk-treasurer.
Voters set the wheels in motion for planned transition by electing Jennifer Lestat to serve as town clerk — a position Katie Winklejohn had held along with her duties as town treasurer, since 2015.
Winklejohn was elected town treasurer, and delinquent tax collector on Tuesday though her “elected” status as treasurer is already on the clock.
Voters also overwhelmingly authorized the Select Board to appoint the town treasurer — an idea that was discussed and endorsed by Winklejohn when crafting the Town Meeting Day warning. The change was approved, 247-34.
The Select Board, which for the second straight year canceled Worcester’s traditional town meeting in favor of an Australian ballot election, can’t complain about the results.
The board’s $788,777 budget request was approved, 269-33.
Voters also agreed to increase the veterans exemption from $10,000 to $20,000 – a measure that passed 254-46 and approved $17,352 in funding for Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 232-73.
Lestat, Winkeljohn were among the candidates elected in uncontested races. Carter Stowell was elected to fill the three-year Select Board seat that until Tuesday had been held Ted Lamb. Lamb, the board’s chairman, chose not to run for re-election.
