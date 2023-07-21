BURLINGTON — The founder and longtime coach of the snowboard team at Woodstock Union High School says he was unfairly dismissed from his post in February, one day after joining in a private discussion with two students about a transgender student competing on behalf of another school, according to federal court records.
David Bloch filed a federal civil rights lawsuit this week against School Superintendent Sherry Sousa, the Windsor Central Supervisory Union School Board, Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, and Heather Bouchey, interim secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education.
Bloch claims he was handed a termination notice by Sousa a day after the reported conversation. He maintains the investigation into the incident had not been completed.
Sousa reportedly said she did not have all the details of the Feb. 8 conversation, but he would get the final report the day after the meeting, the lawsuit stated. Bloch said has asked repeatedly for the report, but still has not seen it more than five months later.
The lawsuit said Sousa “remained visibly angry throughout the meeting with Coach Bloch.”
Bloch claims his due process rights were trampled upon. The lawsuit maintains Sousa never informed him of the allegations against him; that an investigation was underway; that she never discussed the policies that reportedly were violated, and she didn’t discuss any confidentiality rights.
Bloch also claims before he was terminated, he was never given proper notice, never explained his rights to appeal her decision, never gave him a chance to present witnesses or evidence during the investigation.
Sousa said Friday that she and the district had not seen the lawsuit, and they were unable to respond to any allegations.
“The district is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment for all of our community including members who are LGBTQIA+,” she stated in an email.
Nichols said the first he heard about the Woodstock firing was when he received the lawsuit on Thursday. He said he has forwarded the court papers to the association’s lawyer. Nichols said he does not know Bloch, and noted the VPA has little direct contact with coaches. He said much of the contact is with athletic directors unless a coach serves on a VPA committee.
Bloch is claiming five causes of action, including the lack of due process, according to his 32-page lawsuit. Four of the causes center on the First Amendment, including unlawful retaliation and prior restraint by limiting speech.
He seeks reinstatement and a lifting of a ban that he can never coach again in the district. He also wants all records about the termination purged.
Bloch said he was in a ski lodge on Feb. 8 waiting for snowboard competition to begin when a boy and a girl from his team, sitting at the same table with him, began discussing transgender-identifying athletes competing in sports, the lawsuit stated.
The conversation was not disruptive, nor did it appear it would become disruptive, the court papers noted. The boy expressed his opinion that males competing against females was unfair based on differences in biology, the lawsuit stated.
The girl responded by accusing the boy of being transphobic, the lawsuit stated. Bloch said that is when he joined the conversation. He said people express themselves in different ways, and there can be masculine women and feminine men, the lawsuit said. He said as a matter of biology males and females have different DNA.
In an effort to illustrate the differences, Bloch gave the example of an archaeologist digging up bones would categorize them as belonging to a male or female because of the inherent differences, the lawsuit stated.
Bloch discussed that different physical characteristics generally give males competitive advantages in athletic competition, the lawsuit stated.
Bloch acknowledges in the lawsuit that he is “a practicing Roman Catholic who believes that God creates males and females with immutable sex. His understanding of science complements his religious beliefs. Coach Bloch believes, based on scientific evidence, that there are only two sexes, which are male and female and that sex is determined by a person’s chromosomes.”
Bloch said the conversation was respectful and lasted fewer than three minutes. The transgender student was never mentioned by name, he said.
The Woodstock team shared a bus back to Windsor County with the high school team with the male who identifies as a female, the lawsuit noted. There was no tension on the bus, and Bloch said he had no further discussion about the issue.
The Woodstock team schedule shows the team was scheduled to compete at Jay Peak on Feb. 8.
The next day, Woodstock Athletic Director Jack Boymer told Bloch a complaint had been received about the Feb. 8 conversation, the lawsuit stated. Bloch confirmed there had been a conversation by the students.
Bloch said about 3 p.m. he met with Sousa and was handed a notice of “immediate termination” for purportedly violating policies concerning Hazing, Harassment and Bullying created by the school board and VPA, the lawsuit stated.