BURLINGTON — The founder and longtime coach of the snowboard team at Woodstock Union High School says he was unfairly dismissed from his post in February, one day after joining in a private discussion with two students about a transgender student competing on behalf of another school, according to federal court records.

David Bloch filed a federal civil rights lawsuit this week against School Superintendent Sherry Sousa, the Windsor Central Supervisory Union School Board, Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, and Heather Bouchey, interim secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education.