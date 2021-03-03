Residents voted down funding for a new fire station on Town Meeting Day.
Residents voted 139-167 on an article asking to spend up to $85,000 which would have gone towards financing a $1.2 million fire and emergency operations center. They approved the $105,297 budget for the fire department by a vote of 226-84. Residents also approved $17,850 for the fire department's truck replacement fund by a vote of 240-73.
They approved the town budget of $205,129 by a vote of 280-26 and the highway budget of $571,994 by a vote of 280-29.
For elections, Chris Koteas ran unopposed for Brian Shatney's three-year seat on the Select Board after Shatney decided not to seek reelection. Robin Durkee was elected to finish out the last year of a three-year term as Town Clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.