BARRE — A Woodbury man has been sentenced to 60 days behind bars for restraining two children.
Joel Sargent, 31, was sentenced on Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on two felony counts of second-degree unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. Sargent pleaded guilty to the charges in November. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
He agreed to a sentence of two to five years, all suspended except for a portion that was argued Friday. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault sought a sentence of six months to serve for Sargent, while his attorney, Avi Springer, argued for a fully suspended sentence. Sargent was also placed on probation for five years.
According to court records, in September 2019, a woman called police to report possible child abuse in Woodbury. Police said the woman reported Sargent had dropped two kids off and one of the children had marks on her body. The woman reported the child may have been tied up as a form of discipline from Sargent, according to court records.
Police said the boy also had marks on his waistline which reportedly came from a rope. This victim reported he and the girl were tied up by Sargent as a form of “timeout,” according to court records.
Police said the injuries on the children appeared consistent with rope burns.
In court Friday, the mother of the children read a statement. She said the past few years have been an emotional struggle for her and especially the children.
The mother said, “a person I loved, trusted and thought I knew better than anyone hurt me and my children in an inexcusable and unforgivable manner.”
She said she would never have imagined Sargent was capable of doing what he did. She said Sargent has been her best friend since they were young teenagers, so it's still hard for her to digest what happened.
She said the children were too terrified to participate in Friday's hearing and she didn't force them.
“If I was in their shoes, I'm not sure I could do it, either,” she said.
The mother said this situation has been confusing and heartbreaking for the children. She said they have participated in therapy to try and process the trauma they endured from Sargent.
The mother said she's watched her kids go from happy, hopeful kids to angry, confused, hurt little humans. She said she used the word “humans” specifically because they were forced to grow up and understand things way before their time.
“We even had to move out of the area that we lived in for years. There are a lot of big emotions that these kids have had to learn to cope through. This has impacted every single aspect of their lives,” she said.
Thibault said in support of a six-month sentence to serve for Sargent, people need to know that there are consequences, including time behind bars, for abusing children the way Sargent did.
The prosecutor said since this case has been pending, the victims have grown older and have had to deal with the trauma they experienced, in addition to the uncertainty they experienced in wondering how this case would resolve.
He said the only step Sargent has taken for his own rehabilitation in this case or doing something proactive was to plead guilty.
“The record before the court is not of someone who radically changed their ways, proactively sought counseling, who did any of things that could have been done at any point in time in the community before today,” he said.
He said just because Sargent appears to have done well in the community since these charges were brought, that doesn't mean he should only receive probation.
“That doesn't answer or account for the harms that have been done and the continuing harm and impact of his actions,” Thibault said. “When he tied (the victims) up, he didn't just traumatize them, he really bent the arch of their entire future, of how they would grow up, who would be in their lives and what they knew childhood to be.”
He said no child should have to endure what these kids went through.
By putting ropes around the kids' necks and waists, he said Sargent was lucky that the trauma the kids suffered is mainly emotional and not physical. He said a slip or fall when Sargent was engaged in this conduct could have led to a “catastrophic outcome.”
Springer said Sargent received corporal punishment, or physical punishment, when he was a kid. The defense attorney said he doesn't think his client has drawn the connection to that and how it impacted his behavior in this case. He said Sargent may be desensitized to violence because of what he experienced as a child and it's something he's going to have to work out in counseling.
Springer said Sargent isn't making an excuse for his behavior, but he was using substances at the time which impacted Sargent's judgment.
He said Sargent acknowledges he bound the kids up and accepts responsibility for that, but he viewed the behavior as misguided roughhousing.
Sargent said he accepted responsibility for his actions.
Judge Kevin Griffin thanked the mother for her statement. Griffin said it's an important reminder of how offenses like this impact others involved.
The judge said if Sargent's probation is revoked at any point in the next five years, he's likely looking at serving time outside Vermont with a sentence of two to five years to serve. He said there isn't much the Department of Corrections can do with Sargent inside a facility with convictions like this and likely would only bring him back to this state for programming for the last six months of that sentence. So he said it's critically important that Sargent abide by his probation conditions.
Griffin said Sargent hasn't been picking up violations of conditions of release while the case has been pending. He said that fact doesn't let Sargent “off the hook,” but it was an important factor the judge was taking into consideration.
He said there are no previous crimes of violence on Sargent's record, only crimes related to substance use and property crimes.
As for this case, he said this behavior is not something that should be inflicted on a young child.
Griffin said while Sargent hasn't picked up violations while the case is pending, the past few years could have been “fruitful time” for Sargent to engage in programming to deal with his issues.
The judge said for the punishment piece of the sentence, he said people underappreciate the deprivation of liberty that comes with probation. He said for Sargent, that punishment will last for five years.
He said he could not, in good conscience, sentence Sargent to only probation as Springer requested. Griffin said there are certain crimes that require some time in prison as part of the sentence.
He then sentenced Sargent to serve 60 days behind bars. The judge also added another 100 hours of community service Sargent must complete at a minimum rate of eight hours per month once he's released. Griffin said he was adding this piece to the sentence because of how isolated it appeared Sargent was. He said there has to be more to Sargent's life than work and home and this gives Sargent a way to give back to the community while also making connections with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.