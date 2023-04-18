BARRE — A Woodbury man sentenced earlier this year in a child abuse case has been placed on probation for stealing checks from a family member.
Joel Sargent, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of false pretenses. Sargent agreed to a sentence of six months to a year, all suspended, and was placed on probation for a year.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of grand larceny and amended a felony count of false pretenses to a misdemeanor, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, a member of Sargent’s family reported to police in May that the family member’s checkbook had been stolen. Police said the victim reported checks had since been made out for thousands of dollars.
Police said the victim reported the checks were made out to Sargent and totaled about $7,000. The checks were reportedly cashed at the North Country Federal Credit Union in Morrisville between October and December 2021.
Sargent admitted he had been using the money to pay bills, according to court records, and reported he had already started paying the victim back.
Deputy State’s Attorney Corina Olteanu said at Friday’s hearing the state reached this agreement with Sargent because it will hold him accountable for his actions. The prosecutor then read aloud part of the victim’s impact statement, where the victim reported Sargent’s actions have caused the victim to lose trust in people. The victim said he had to borrow money to pay his bills after Sargent stole from him.
Sargent pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of second-degree unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. He was sentenced in January to two to five years, all suspended except for 60 days to serve, and was placed on probation for five years.
In that case, police said a woman called police in September 2019 to report possible child abuse in Woodbury. Sargent had reportedly dropped two kids off who had marks on their bodies.
Police said one child reported Sargent had been tying them up as a form of discipline. The injuries on one of the victims appeared consistent with rope burns, according to court records.
