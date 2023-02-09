BARRE — A Woodbury man recently sentenced to 60 days to serve in a child-abuse case is now accused of stealing checks from a family member.
Joel Sargent, 31, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of grand larceny and false pretenses. If convicted, Sargent faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Trooper Jacob Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit in May a report was received stating fraudulent activity was taking place in Woodbury. Fox said a member of Sargent’s family reported the family member’s checkbook was stolen and checks had been made out for several thousand dollars.
Fox said he spoke with the victim who reported the checks were taken from his home and his vehicle sometime between the months of October and December in 2021. The victim reported he didn’t notice the checks were gone until he received a letter from his bank, according to court records.
Fox said the victim reported the checks, totaling about $7,000, were written out to Sargent. He said the victim reported the checks were cashed at the North Country Federal Credit Union in Morrisville between October and December 2021.
The victim reported he asked Sargent about the checks and Sargent reported he took them to buy drugs.
Fox said the victim supplied him with bank records showing $6,450 in checks had been made out to Sargent. The trooper noted the signature on the checks did not match the victim’s signature found on other checks the victim has supplied to investigators.
Fox said he spoke with Sargent about the checks in November. He said he asked Sargent whether Sargent stole the checks and Sargent said he would not answer that question. Fox said he then asked Sargent what he spent the money on, and Sargent admitted he used the money to pay bills.
He said Sargent reported he was unaware that the family member had contacted police. Sargent said he had already started paying the family member back, according to court records.
Sargent is currently serving a sentence of two to five years, all suspended except for 60 days to serve, on two felony counts of second-degree unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November and was sentenced on Jan. 27.
According to court records in that case, a woman called police in September 2019 to report possible child abuse in Woodbury. Police said the woman reported Sargent had dropped two kids off and they both had marks on their body.
One of the children reported Sargent had been tying them up as a form of discipline, according to court records. Police said the injuries on one of the victims appeared consistent with rope burns.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.