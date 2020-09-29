BARRE — A Woodbury man is accused of shooting a rifle multiple times when Vermont State Police tried to serve him with an abuse prevention order.
Trevor J. Alden, 28, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault via threatening to use a deadly weapon on law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, reckless endangerment and domestic assault. If convicted, Alden faces a maximum sentence of nine and a half years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Trooper Jacob M. Fox, of the State Police, said in his affidavit a woman called police Thursday to request a welfare check on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury. Fox said the woman reported her daughter sent her a text saying she was scared and asked the woman to call police.
The woman said the victim reported sending the text messages from the bathroom because she was afraid of Alden and she believed there were drugs in the house. She told her mother there were also weapons in the house, according to court records.
Fox said he and another trooper went to the home, but no one was home. He said the mother contacted police and reported she had picked up her daughter on the side of the road and they were at Woodbury Elementary School.
The victim told police she and Alden had been arguing and at one point he slapped her in the face. After that, Fox said the victim reported Alden forced her to go with him to pick up cocaine in Waterbury. She told police she started texting her mother after they returned home. Fox said the victim reported being able to flee the home after telling Alden she was going to get some of her things from a vehicle.
The victim told police there are three guns in the home: a .45 caliber handgun, an AR-15 and an AR-22.
Fox said police were sent to the home Friday to serve an abuse prevention order on Alden. Before that, he said he spoke with Alden on the phone and he denied hitting the victim.
Fox said he told Alden he had to serve him with the order and Alden seemed hesitant about coming to the Middlesex barracks. Fox said since he knew Alden was home he decided to go with another trooper, Kimberly Harvey, and give Alden the order.
He said he and Harvey left their cruisers on the side of the road and walked up to the home on foot. He said as they approached they heard a door open and then four or five shots from a high-powered rifle. Fox said he and Harvey took cover and it was unclear where the shots were coming from. He said he yelled out for Alden saying he and Harvey were troopers. Fox said he asked Alden why he had shot his gun, and Alden said he could because it was private property.
Before walking up to the home, Fox said a vehicle passed by his and Harvey’s cruisers multiple times. He said Alden admitted to being in the vehicle and he was waiting for the troopers to arrive. Fox said both he and Harvey were in fear of their life when Alden was shooting.
Fox said Alden was given the relief from abuse order which he refused to sign. He said the order stated Alden had to leave the residence, but he refused, saying he would burn the home down before letting the victim have it. He called the victim a “low life piece of garbage” and threatened to burn her belongings.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault issued a statement Saturday crediting the troopers for how they handled the incident.
“I commend the professionalism and sound judgment of Troopers Fox and Harvey in de-escalating the situation and ensuring that all involved remained safe. They clearly applied their training, demonstrated their courage, and effectively managed a highly volatile situation in a rural area with little prospect of timely back-up. Domestic violence calls or those involving firearms often unfold dynamically, and are risky for all involved. My office is grateful that this situation did not end in tragedy, and extend our appreciation to Troopers Fox and Harvey,” he said.
