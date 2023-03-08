WOODBURY — All articles were approved by voters on Town Meeting Day — the town's last one on the first Tuesday in March.
WOODBURY — All articles were approved by voters on Town Meeting Day — the town's last one on the first Tuesday in March.
Voters agreed to hold its future annual town meeting on the Saturday preceding the first Tuesday in March.
The town also approved the municipal budget, as well as other spending items. That included $17,850 for the Woodbury Fire Department truck replacement fund; $114,576 to operate the fire department; and $85,000 for the purpose of financing the cost of construction of a new fire and emergency operations center.
In addition, voters gave approval to a total of about $12,500 to 22 social service organizations and nonprofits serving the town.
Voters also empowered the town to approve any amendments, additions or revisions to the Woodbury Zoning Bylaw by Australian ballot.
Elizabeth Higgins won a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen. Brandy Smith defeated Ron Wells, 49-35, to be the next collector of delinquent taxes. And Steven Freihofner was elected as a director to the Hazen Union School District.
