WILLIAMSTOWN – A makeshift “wood stove” was the source of a Wednesday-night fire that destroyed a mobile home off South Hill Road, according to Fire Chief William Graham.
Graham, who lives just up the road, was first on the scene of a fire he said was called in shortly after 7:30 p.m. by the mobile home’s lone occupant, Ralph Mowatt.
According to Graham, Mowatt made the call from a neighboring mobile home owned by his mother after waking from a nap and spotting fire coming out of a wood stove made from a converted “55-gallon barrel” and “climbing up the wall.”
Graham said Mowatt’s story is consistent with what he saw when he arrived. At the time, he said, the fire was contained to the room where the makeshift wood stove was located.
“It was just big enough where a fire extinguisher wouldn’t put it out,” he said, explaining the mobile home might have been saved if it hadn’t been located at the end of a muddy “goat path” that branched off a shared driveway.
According to Graham, the first fire truck arrived within five minutes, but couldn’t traverse the lengthy path leading to the mobile home.
“We had extreme difficulty getting to it,” Graham said of the fire that spread throughout the mobile home while firefighters dealt with the unexpected obstacle.
“We laid 500 feet of four-inch hose to get to the fire,” he explained.
Graham said that exercise would have been even more problematic before the recent snow melt, but the narrow path prevented firefighters from battling the blaze he believes could have been contained to the room where it started.
“We would have been able to knock it down a lot quicker if we had been able to get to it right off,” he said.
Instead, Graham said, the single-wide mobile home was “a total loss.”
State police were summoned to the scene to assist with the mobile home’s agitated owner.
“He (Mowatt) wanted to go in and get his stuff out,” Graham said, noting police were called to prevent that from happening before firefighters were finished.
Graham said there was no need to call fire investigators, based on what he witnessed when he arrived at the scene.
“The cause of the fire was an improper wood stove and stove pipe,” he said.
According to Graham, the stove pipe was too thin and appeared to be rotted in places, and the wood stove was “an old cut out 55-gallon barrel.”
“It really was a matter of time,” he said, suggesting the “wood stove” wasn’t a safe source of indoor heat.
Graham said Mowatt was predictably unhappy, but unhurt, and is believed to be staying at the neighboring mobile home owned by his mother.
Firefighters from Barre, Barre Town, Chelsea and Washington joined Williamstown volunteers on the scene, though all had to park their trucks a few hundred feet from the fire.
