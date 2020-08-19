BARRE — Two women who have been holding signs weekly on this city’s main thoroughfare for several years now stating “Black Lives Matter” say the response they’ve received over time has mostly beenn positive. But, they acknowledge, negative responses have turned more angry recently.
Weather permitting, Barbara Johnson and Dorie Wilsnack stand on either side of North Main Street at the intersection with Depot Square for an hour each Wednesday. The pair picked up the tradition started by Cyndi Simpson, who was the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Barre in 2014.
Simpson started promoting Black Lives Matter after a grand jury decided not to indict a police officer who killed Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager, in Ferguson, Missouri.
Johnson, holding a sign stating, “Justice for all,” along with Black Lives Matter, said the pair count how many positive and negative responses they get each week.
“It’s many, many more positives than negatives,” she said.
In about 20 minutes in the Wednesday noon hour, several people honked their horns in approval as they drove by. Only one woman yelled out her window that she was glad Johnson’s sign had the word “all” in it.
Johnson said that’s why she does this.
She said she has a Black son, and she said she understands the need for racial justice.
For months, there have been protests calling for police reform and better treatment of people of color by police. Those protests were sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd’s neck for just under nine minutes.
Johnson said the initial response to her sign after Floyd’s killing was overwhelming positive. But about a week or two later, she and Wilsnack started getting “nasty” responses they had never received before. She said it shows the polarity on the issue and who is following what on social media.
There has been a backlash from white people to the Black Lives Matter movement with a common response being that “All Lives Matter.”
A rally for law enforcement at the State House in Montpelier last month made national headlines because a woman there supporting the police was recorded saying Black lives “don’t matter” to her — white lives do.
The women in Barre have seen a lot over the years, across the season, and across the national political landscape.
Johnson said at one point a woman yelled at her “all lives matter” and Johnson responded that she agreed, and pointed to the word “all” on her sign.
“It’s the people who feel that their suffering is not being recognized. Like there’s only enough justice to go around or there’s not enough caring to go around,” she said.
Wilsnack said holding the signs was started as a protest, but it’s evolved into something different over the years. She said because of where they have decided to hold the signs, people drive slowly through downtown so they have to make eye contact with the women. Drivers also have plenty of time to read what’s on the signs.
“The goal was no longer protest, but to get people talking with each other,” Wilsnack said.
She said she’s seen instances of people reading the signs in their vehicles and starting to talk about the issue.
Wilsnack said some people hear Black Lives Matter and read into it thinking it also means white lives don’t matter. She said the phrase Black Lives Matter is becoming more common, so she changed her sign to also state “Black lives are worthy, loved and important” to help people see the message differently.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
