BARRE — An East Montpelier woman has been placed on probation for two years for taking hundreds of dollars from a credit union using bad checks.
Elizabeth Prentice, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of passing a bad check and false pretenses. Prentice was given a 24-month deferred sentence and placed on probation for two years. If she successfully completes probation, the convictions could be expunged from her record.
The state dismissed a felony count of false pretenses, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, in December 2021 an incident of fraud was reported at North Country Federal Credit Union in East Montpelier. Police said Prentice was a member of the credit union and an employee there had reported concerns about her activities.
Police said the employee reported Prentice’s account was overdrawn by about $2,000. Prentice had been writing checks to herself and depositing them so it looked like there was money in her account, according to court records. Police said Prentice would then withdraw the funds, bringing her account into the negative, before the checks ultimately bounced.
The employee told police the credit union offers a pay service allowing members’ accounts to go into the negative.
Police said Prentice had written checks claiming to deposit more than $5,500 and withdrawing $450.
Later on in December 2021, Prentice had twice tried to cash a check from someone else for $300, but she was told she could not cash checks at the credit union until her account there was positive, according to court records. Police said they later learned the check she had been trying to cash was stolen by Prentice and she had written it to herself.
