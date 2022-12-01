BARRE — An East Montpelier woman has been placed on probation for two years for taking hundreds of dollars from a credit union using bad checks.

Elizabeth Prentice, 34, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of passing a bad check and false pretenses. Prentice was given a 24-month deferred sentence and placed on probation for two years. If she successfully completes probation, the convictions could be expunged from her record.

