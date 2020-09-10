BARRE — A Randolph woman who was on probation for a drug charge has picked up more such charges.
Alysha M. Wood, 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two misdemeanor counts of heroin possession and misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession and violating conditions of release. She also denied a violation of probation. If convicted, Wood faces a maximum sentence of three and a half years in prison. She was released on conditions including checking in daily with the Barre City Police Department.
For one of the heroin possession charges and the cocaine possession charge, Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit she saw a vehicle early Thursday morning that matched the description of one said to be involved in drug activity. Lewis said Wood was accused of being involved and the vehicle had license plates on it that didn’t match the vehicle, so she pulled it over.
She said Wood was driving and reported the vehicle wasn’t hers, it belonged to her friend and that she was in the process of returning it. Lewis said it appeared Wood was under the influence of drugs and Wood admitted to using cocaine about an hour prior. Wood had an active arrest warrant at the time because her probation officer hadn’t been able to get in contact with her, according to court records.
Lewis said a K-9 was used on the vehicle and the dog indicated there were drugs inside. She said Wood gave police consent to search the vehicle and they found 20 bags of suspected heroin, two bags of suspected fentanyl, 0.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a syringe that appeared to have heroin already inside it, ready to use.
For the second heroin possession charge, Officer Amos Gaylord, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a resident reported a suspicious vehicle on Portland Street in July. Gaylord said he located the vehicle and found Wood behind the wheel and a male passed out in the back seat. He said Wood admitted to having a bag of heroin and retrieved it from her purse for police. He said no other drugs were found in the vehicle.
Wood was placed on probation for two years in January on a misdemeanor conviction of dispensing regulated drugs out of a dwelling. In that case, Detective James Pontbriand, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a female was reported unresponsive on Summer Street in November. Pontbriand said it was suspected the female had overdosed.
He said he arrived on scene and another officer was in the process of giving the woman Narcan. Pontbriand said he recognized the woman from prior encounters as Melanie Blair, 43. He said she was found on her back in the hallway at the top of the stairs.
Pontbriand said the Narcan didn’t work so another officer started CPR. He said emergency medical service workers arrived and transported Blair to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where she was pronounced dead.
Pontbriand said the death was suspicious because where Blair was found is known by police as a place where drug activity had been taking place recently. He said Blair’s purse was found next to her, but police couldn’t find her cellphone or her identification.
Pontbriand said he believed someone had placed Blair where police found her and took her cellphone to keep from being connected to any criminal activity connected to her death.
Pontbriand said he spoke to Cpl. Jonathan Houle, who works on the city’s street crimes unit, who reported he had been aware of drug activity at the apartment building and had been in the process of acquiring search warrants. He said Wood lived in one of the apartments. After hearing of Blair’s death, Pontbriand said Houle obtained a search warrant for Wood’s home.
Inside the apartment, Pontbriand said police found drug paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution, such as plastic baggies, a scale and glassine baggies used to store heroin found in a dresser. In one of the bedrooms, he said police found several syringes stuck into a mattress on the floor as well as a baggie that contained a substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
Pontbriand said hours after the search Wood called police about the search. He said she was aware police had executed the search warrant and was aware police likely found baggies and the scale, but was not concerned. He said she was also unconcerned when told she may face criminal drug charges if the substance found in her apartment tested positive.
He said the cocaine weighed 2.5 grams.
Wood is also facing multiple other charges, including driving under the influence and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and narcotic possession. She has denied those charges.
Hmmm and y'all wanna talk b's about me.. Atleast I learned the 1st time getting misdemeanor possession charges and been clean almost 9 months
