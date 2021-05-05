BARRE — A Montpelier woman will spend a year on probation after pulling a knife during an argument.
Jordan Gile, 25, pleaded guilty by phone Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Gile was given a one-year deferred sentence and placed on probation. If she successfully completes probation, the conviction would be removed from her record. If she violates her probation, she could face up to a year in prison.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, per the plea agreement.
Deputy State's Attorney Bridget Grace said the state came to this agreement with Gile because she doesn't have any prior criminal history. Grace said the victim in the case supported the agreement and noted Gile suffered some injuries during the incident.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a witness called police in February to report a woman and a man were fighting on Martin Meadow Road and the woman, later identified as Gile, had pulled a knife. Pennoyer said the caller reported Gile was intoxicated.
The trooper said he spoke to the victim who reported Gile slapped a plate out of his hand and he tried to remove Gile from the home. The victim reported Gile was able to break free and hit him in the head, according to court records. Pennoyer said the victim had small cuts on his nose and two cuts on his right hand.
The victim told Pennoyer that Gile grabbed a knife and brandished it, but he was able to take it from her and pull her outside.
Pennoyer said police found Gile trying to get into her vehicle. He said she was stumbling and a preliminary breath test showed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.139%. Legal blood-alcohol limit in Vermont for driving is less than 0.08%
Gile told the trooper she went after the victim because the victim had made a motion like he was going to touch her, and she didn’t like being touched. She told Pennoyer the victim grabbed her by the neck and pulled her outside. Gile reported she came back in and hit the victim, according to court records.
The trooper said Gile had a cut on her nose and scrapes on her hands, but he didn’t see any marks on her neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.