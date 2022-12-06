BARRE — A Berlin woman who stole thousands of dollars from an ill man while she worked as his caretaker has been discharged from probation after failing to complete the community service portion of her sentence.

Valerie L. Tofani, 54, admitted to the violation of probation on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Tofani was then given an unsatisfactory discharge from probation.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

