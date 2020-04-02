NORTHFIELD – Police say a Northfield woman died in a house fire that appeared to have been caused by a chimney Thursday.
According to a news release, a residential fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m in the area of Jarvis Lane and Washington Street. Police said a concerned neighbor entered the residence and saved Harvey Eastman, 70. Fire crews put out the blaze and police said Barbara Eastman, 71, was found dead inside.
Harvey Eastman was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment. It was unknown what his condition was as of Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The fire is under investigation and the state Medical Examiner’s office has been asked to determine a cause of death for Eastman.
