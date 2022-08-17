BROOKFIELD — Vermont State Police say a Barre City resident died as a result of a crash on Interstate 89 on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say around 2 p.m., they received a call of a single-vehicle accident in the southbound lane near mile marker 38. Injuries were reported, a news release stated.
Troopers from the Berlin and Royalton barracks, along with members of the Crash Reconstruction Team, responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
According to a news release, initial evidence on-scene, along with witness statements, indicate that a Toyota Corolla driven by Seth Edson, 28, of Barre City, left the roadway, striking a large rock outcrop, and rolling on its roof.
Heather Gibbs, 35, of Barre City, was declared deceased at the scene.
Jason Batchelder, 38, of Barre City, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for major injuries.
Edson was taken into custody for possession of crack cocaine, suspicion of DUI drugs and gross negligent operation.
Edson was processed and later released with conditions of release imposed and ordered to appear on Wednesday in the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division.
The travel lane of Interstate 89 was closed for approximately four hours. Troopers were assisted on scene by Crosstown Towing, as well as multiple surrounding area fire and rescue squads.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Bohnyak at the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at (802) 334-4721.
