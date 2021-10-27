BARRE — Sporting a projected $568,000 surplus, city councilors went on a mini-spending spree Tuesday night, while offering mixed reviews with respect to administrative recommendations about what they might do with most of the one-time windfall.
Two councilors — Jake Hemmerick and Samn Stockwell — complained the conversation was premature, and a third — Emel Cambel — said she felt “blindsided” by the list of recommendations supplied by City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
The comments put Mackenzie, who was the bearer of uncharacteristically good financial news, on the defensive. He stressed his recommendations were simply suggestions, reminded councilors they have the final say over how to spend a sizable surplus that has been vetted during a soon-to-be-completed audit process.
“I don’t want the council to think what I’m putting in front of you is a ‘take it or leave it’ position,” Mackenzie said. “This is really the beginning of the discussion.”
It was, but it quickly went sideways prompting Mackenzie to wonder whether something was lost in the translation of a briefing memo he provided councilors in advance of the meeting.
Though Mackenzie indicated the council could make some decisions Tuesday night, he acknowledged none were necessary, and some — like a proposal to use $100,000 as a source of budget revenue next year — warranted additional discussion.
Hemmerick said that was true of the entire list given the absence of up-to-date financial information with respect to the fiscal year that started July 1, the city’s streets, sidewalks and capital plan and unexpended funds from a $1.7 million infrastructure bond.
Though Hemmerick said he supported some of the items — including the proposed creation of a “rainy-day fund” — on Mackenzie’s list, he questioned whether other items could be absorbed in the current operating budget, or with other voter-approved funding.
“I don’t feel like I have enough information about the status of some of our capital spending or infrastructure spending to say ‘yes’ to anything tonight,” he said.
With the exception of paying a $26,302 bill for emergency repairs to the roof of the BOR ice arena that the council knew was coming, Cambel agreed.
“I’m reluctant to see a ‘wish list’ eat up all the money,” she said.
Stockwell said she remained interested in using $200,000 of the fund balance to create a revolving loan fund that could serve as an important tool for a newly formed housing task force and troubled by what she considered cart-before-the-horse recommendations.
“I feel like this is a hard discussion to have without saying what our goals are,” she said, predicting one of them would likely be to grow a stagnant Grand List and the revolving loan fund could be one way to do that.
Mackenzie didn’t disagree, though he suggested a more sensible source for that seed money might be the more than $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act. He also noted that he had recommended to bank — not spend — a significant chunk of the surplus, by using $200,000 to create a reserve fund to cover unexpected expenses like the recent repairs to the BOR roof.
Though no action was taken on that proposal it enjoyed more support than his recommendation the council consider applying $100,000 of the surplus to reduce the tax rate that would otherwise be needed to support a budget proposal that is still a work in progress.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said he typically wouldn’t endorse “artificially buying down the cost of services” the city provides, but worried that might be necessary this year given economic uncertainties facing Granite City voters.
“I do think we have to seriously look at a subsidy for this coming budget,” he said, citing the projected 5% increase in the tax rate Mackenzie has indicated will be the give-or-take starting point for the council’s deliberations this year.
Hemmerick said he didn’t favor masking the tax increase and didn’t like the sound of 5% either.
“That makes me think I’m going to be a ‘no’ vote on this budget,” he said.
Hemmerick went on to complain about the city providing free emergency services to neighboring municipalities and to its investing in the planned upgrade of the intersection of South Main Street and Quarry Hill Road when its sidewalks and streets are crumbling.
The latter project required the acquisition and demolition of homes that were once tax-paying properties as part of a plan to significantly upgrade an intersection that serves Wilson Industrial Park in Barre Town.
“These are the thing we need to be thinking about as a city. We can’t be paying to induce sprawl and to subsidize other communities when we are nearing the highest tax rate in the state of Vermont,” he said.
Though Hemmerick voted against the motion, councilors did approve a few of Mackenzie’s recommendations while deferring discussion of the rest of them.
The BOR roof repair, which is already completed, was among the items approved and councilors signaled they are willing to include an information technology administrator in the budget for the coming year, by agreeing to fill that position now. The estimated cost for the pro-rated position is nearly $39,000.
Councilors also agreed to purchase four digital speed signs for a combined cost of $8,800 and to invest $2,100 in speed bumps.
Waszazak said both were nominal purchases that responded to concerns raised by constituents.
The combined cost of the approved items is just under $76,000, which leaves nearly $500,000 on the table.
Among the items that remain on Mackenzie’s list are three used vehicles — two unmarked detectives cars and one for the water department — at a combined cost of $60,000.
The list also includes $35,000 in funding for a council-approved strategic planning process — up to $20,000 for a facilitator and another $15,000 for software.
Mackenzie said those numbers are rough estimates. The same, he said, of the $35,000 he’s guessing it could take to replace the roof of the bath house at the municipal swimming pool, the $20,000 he’s hoping will cover the cost of “tree guards” for 75 downtown street trees and $10,000 to replace playground equipment flagged by the city’s insurer.
Based on Mackenzie’s estimates the combined cost of his recommendations would would be roughly $536,000, though $200,000 of that would be held in reserve. That would leave a little more than $32,000 unspoken for if councilors eventually approve the entire list of recommendations.
The size of the surplus is more than double the $225,000 that had been projected through three quarters in April and dwarfs any year-end fund balance the city has seen in decades.
