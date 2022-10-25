BARRE — A Williamstown woman has been sentenced to three to 10 years to serve for supplying drugs to a man who overdosed and died in Montpelier in September 2021, among other charges.

Renee Marie Guy, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on felony counts of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting, larceny from a person and selling fentanyl, as well as a misdemeanor count of giving false information to police and four misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. Guy pleaded guilty to the charges in June, except for the larceny from a person charge, which she pleaded no contest to.

