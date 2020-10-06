BARRE — A Williamstown woman facing drug charges has picked up more such charges, including selling fake heroin.
Samantha M. Kenney, 24, pleaded not guilty Monday in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington to a felony count of selling heroin and misdemeanor counts of selling a noncontrolled drug as a controlled drug, giving false information to law enforcement and violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Kenney faces a maximum sentence of 7½ years in prison. She was ordered held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $5,000 bail.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit she pulled over a van on South Main Street Sunday because of mismatched license plates on matching the vehicle. The vehicle was missing a front license plate as well. Lewis said a male was driving and the female passenger said her name was “Jennifer Sweeney.”
She said the driver at one point referred to the woman as “Sam.” She said she asked the woman what her name was and the woman eventually admitted she was Kenney. She told Lewis she lied about her name because she believed there was an arrest warrant out for her.
Lewis said she confirmed there was an active arrest warrant for Kenney for failing to appear for a court hearing. Kenney also had a 24-hour curfew at the time, according to court records.
Lewis said police used a police dog on the vehicle and the dog indicated there were drugs in the van. She said Kenney gave police consent to search her purse and inside they found syringes and glassine bags that appeared to have heroin residue in them.
While processing Kenney for the warrant, Lewis said she admitted to being a drug user and selling drugs. She told Lewis she had been crushing up pills, putting them in bags and selling them as heroin. Lewis said Kenney told her she had been selling drugs to support her own drug habit.
Kenney is facing multiple other drug charges, including a felony count of selling heroin which she pleaded not guilty to last month.
In that case, Detective Jonathan Bullard, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the Street Crimes Unit had been told by a cooperating individual that Kenney was selling narcotics in the Barre area. Bullard said a controlled buy was set up in July and the individual bought what appeared to be heroin from Kenney.
He said Kenney was pulled over July 30 after a motor vehicle violation and police found 30 bags of heroin and a half a gram of crack cocaine.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
