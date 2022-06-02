BARRE — A Williamstown woman has admitted to supplying drugs to a man who overdosed and died in Montpelier in September.
Renee Marie Guy, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting and selling fentanyl, a misdemeanor count of giving false information to police and four misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. Guy also pleaded no contest to a felony count of larceny from a person.
She will be sentenced at a later date after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. The state will argue for a sentence of three to 10 years to serve while Guy’s attorney, Amanda Kitchen, will argue for a lesser sentence. The dispensing with death resulting conviction carries a mandatory minimum of two years in prison.
Guy is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $50,000 bail.
The state amended a felony count of assault and robbery to larceny from a person, per the plea agreement and agreed to dismiss a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.
Guy’s co-defendant in the dispensing case, Cindy Lou Abbott-Hartman, 51, of Barre, has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Abbott-Hartman’s case remains active.
According to court records, Matthew Hayes, 22, was found unresponsive at the Econo Lodge on Northfield Street in Montpelier on Sept. 21. Police said Hayes died of an apparent overdose on his birthday and was found by his father.
A witness told police he had taken Hayes to buy crack cocaine from Abbott-Hartman.
Police said another witness reported he had taken Hayes to Barre to meet with Guy so Hayes could buy two bags of fentanyl as well as crack cocaine.
An autopsy showed Hayes died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, according to court records. Police said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Steven Shapiro reported the levels of cocaine and fentanyl were so high in Hayes’ body that either drug could have caused Hayes’ death, and he died minutes after using.
For the fentanyl selling conviction, police said Guy sold fentanyl to a cooperating individual in August during a controlled buy.
For the larceny conviction, police said Guy robbed a woman in November who was looking to buy heroin. Police said the woman met with Guy, and Guy pulled a knife on the victim, making off with over $280 in cash.
Kristopher Wells, 31, also had been facing charges for his alleged role in the robbery. Wells died in February, and the charges against him have since been dismissed.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.