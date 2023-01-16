WILLIAMSTOWN — Voters who attend Williamstown’s traditional town meeting in March will be asked — perhaps for the last time — to approve a pair of budgets proposed by the select board.
It’s not that the board is getting out of the budget-building business, or that voters won’t need to approve funding to cover the cost of running town government and maintaining local highways. It’s just that the mechanism for doing that could change on Town Meeting Day when voters who are in the gymnasium at Williamstown Middle and High School at the time will decide whether to adopt future budgets using the daylong voting system commonly referred to as the Australian ballot.
That’s the way local elections are settled, and it is also the way the budget for the Paine Mountain School District has been decided since voters in Williamstown and Northfield approved that merger several years ago. It’s also the method that was used to approve the school district merger, and local bond issues.
With one pandemic-related exception — 2021 — it has never been used to adopt spending plans proposed by the select board. Those budgets have customarily been debated, sometimes amended and then decided on the floor of an open town meeting.
That tradition resumed in Williamstown last year, though, most other central Vermont communities are planning to hold their first traditional town meetings since the start of the pandemic.
Last week, the select board agreed to ask Williamstown voters whether they are interested in expanding the use of Australian ballot to include all budgets in the future. If it passes, it wouldn’t spell the end of town meeting, but it would move the two weightiest questions that voters answer each year to Australian ballot starting in 2024.
The proposed change would boost participation with respect to a couple of seven-figure decisions. Last year, barely 60 voters approved roughly $2.4 million to support municipal spending requests.
That included nearly $1.3 million to finance the general fund budget and roughly $1.1 to cover the cost of the highway budget.
The requests passed without much discussion on back-to-back voice votes.
This year’s requests are similar.
The board is again asking voters for nearly $1.3 million to finance the general fund budget, an increase of a little more than $10,000. The board is asking for a little more than $1 million to support the highway budget, which reflects a reduction of nearly $50,000.
The board is asking to use a bigger chunk of an audited surplus — nearly $90,000 to offset taxes associated with the general fund. The figure approved a year ago was just over $20,000.
How much of the surplus to use for tax purposes still would be a decision made by voters who attend town meeting, even if the budget votes are shifted to Australian ballot. The same is true of other spending requests the town receives from outside agencies, and other annual decisions.
That includes when taxes should be paid and whether to print the names of those who don’t pay them on time in the next year’s annual report.
