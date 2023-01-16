WILLIAMSTOWN — Voters who attend Williamstown’s traditional town meeting in March will be asked — perhaps for the last time — to approve a pair of budgets proposed by the select board.

It’s not that the board is getting out of the budget-building business, or that voters won’t need to approve funding to cover the cost of running town government and maintaining local highways. It’s just that the mechanism for doing that could change on Town Meeting Day when voters who are in the gymnasium at Williamstown Middle and High School at the time will decide whether to adopt future budgets using the daylong voting system commonly referred to as the Australian ballot.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.