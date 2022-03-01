WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s back!
Town meeting — the traditional kind — returned to Williamstown on Tuesday where voters gathered in the gymnasium at Williamstown Middle High School to take care of town business while members of a local AAU basketball team sold baked goods in the hall.
The bake sale was joined by displays from the Williamstown Historical Society and Ainsworth Public Library — key players in events that unfolded during a town meeting that didn’t quite go according to script.
It’s not because moderator Matthew Powell didn’t bring his A-game — he did — or do his research — he did that, too.
However, Williamstown’s rusty return to participatory democracy in the face of what most hope is a finally fading pandemic highlighted what is best and worst about the annual exercise most towns steered clear of again this year.
On the positive side Williamstown voters fixed what all agreed was an unfortunate mistake in real time — something they simply couldn’t have done had they voted on everything — not just local elections — by Australian ballot.
The downside?
There were barely 60 of them in the gym at the time.
To put that in perspective more than 350 people had voted by Australian ballot during the lunch recess Powell declared at 1 p.m. — six hours before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
By then voters in the gym — some masked, some not — had railed against continuing to require face coverings in schools, were warned a legislative redistricting plan now being considered will split their town, while approving more than $2 million in municipal spending requested by the Select Board.
The $1.3 million general fund budget and the $1.1 million highway fund request reflect wage-related increases and one — the general fund is steeper than it seems, but neither prompted much discussion and both were approved by back to back voice votes.
That’s when things got interesting because that’s when talk turned to the Select Board’s request to use $21,780 of an audited surplus to reduce the tax impact of the just-approved budgets.
Enter Rama Schneider, the recently elected president of the Williamstown Historical Society, who proposed the first amendment of the day and set the stage for one of only two paper ballots.
Both involved a $5,000 funding request for the historical society that was inadvertently excluded from the town meeting warning and one required sustaining a “challenge” to Powell’s ruling the proposed adjustment was not germane to an article that requested using surplus funds for tax relief.
Powell said he had consulted at length with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and concluded that while a mistake was clearly made, it couldn’t be fixed by altering the warned article. Not, he said, unless someone challenged his ruling and voters overturned it.
That, after a good bit of discussion and the first of two paper ballot requests, is what they did.
Though everyone who spoke — Schneider included — agreed with Powell’s interpretation, they voted 31-30 to sustain the challenge and consider the request that wasn’t included on the warning, but was clearly referenced in this year’s town report.
“We are asking the town to continue its gracious support of the Williamstown Historical Society and approve a $5,000 appropriation for general use in our operations,” Schneider wrote on behalf of the historical society in a report that was published in this year’s town report.
Though some — including Select Board Chair Rodney Graham — suggested the unfortunate mistake couldn’t be corrected on Tuesday and an article could be added to the ballot for the primary in August, a slim majority sided with Schneider who argued the problem was tailor-made for town meeting.
“It’s what we’re here to do,” he said. “To make these decisions.”
Monique Hayden agreed, rejecting the suggestion the historical society wait until August to learn whether the funding it asked for had been approved, as it has been in past years.
“I just don’t see a big problem making this change and getting this done today,” she said.
Though Powell told voters he was confident in his interpretation, he reminded them theirs was the last word.
“It’s your money,” he said. “You get to decide how to spend it.”
They did — approving a motion to carve out $5,000 that had been targeted for tax relief and earmarking it for the historical society. The vote was 36-23.
The protracted discussion over $5,000 in spending came on a day when voters approved everything that was asked of them and seemed to enjoy the return to town meeting that was canceled due to COVID last year.
On Tuesday voters in Williamstown couldn’t stop talking. They talked about masks in schools. They talked about redistricting. The talked about abortion rights. They grilled local lawmakers and school officials, and the meeting was an hour old before they turned their attention to town business.
It was a change of pace for Powell, who in past years has sought to slow things down so voters didn’t bolt before a fund-raising lunch that was finally abandoned in 2020 because the meetings rarely made it until noon and when they did it wasn’t without assistance.
On Tuesday voters broke for lunch at 1 p.m., and most of them returned an hour later to take care of a lengthy list of special funding requests and a tax exemption that were dealt with in two motions. Both were approved during a meeting that began with residents reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and ended with a standing ovation for retiring Select Board member Matthew Rouleau.
Though the Select Board got everything it asked for it was questioned about a decision to warn the local library’s funding request separately this year — a move some interpreted as sign of “animosity” and one noted masked a 12% increase in the municipal budget.
Graham defended the decision to separately ask voters to approve funding for the library and the cemetery commission, stressing it wasn’t a reflection on the value of either.
“We fully support the library in the town of Williamstown,” he said. “We just need to secure our general fund and have the library trustees do the job they were elected to do.”
During daylong voting Tuesday voters settled a pair of contested races for seats on the Select Board and one for School Board seat.
One of the races was oh-so-close and according to intial results saw former board member Chris Peloquin narrowly oust incumbent Jessica Worn, 193-192. Worn who was running for a second term requested a recount that changed the results, but not the outcome. She lost by three votes.
The other Select Board race – this one for Rouleau’s three-year seat – went to former board member Chris Wade. Wade defeated Chris Dessureau, 201-166.
School Director Horace Duke was re-elected easily defeating challenger Josh Dobrovich, 247-125 in the town’s only other contested race.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
