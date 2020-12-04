BARRE — A Williamstown teenager is accused of sexually assaulting another teen.
Anthony Waite, 17, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. If convicted, Waite faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit police received a report on Aug. 1 stating a 17-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted at a swimming hole at Kenneth Ward Park in Moretown the night prior. Keener said the victim had gone to Central Vermont Medical Center and spoken to a sexual assault nurse examiner.
The victim told police she and another girl had met up with others, including Waite, at the swimming hole and started drinking and smoking marijuana.
Keener said the victim reported at one point the others went to a vehicle while she and Waite stayed on the beach. She told police Waite started to grope her, and she told him “no,” according to court records.
Keener said the victim reported Waite got on top of her and started sexually assaulting her. The victim told police she went in and out of consciousness during the assault and Waite kept slapping her in the face to keep her awake.
The victim told police she was the most drunk she had ever been in her life that night, and only remembered bits and pieces of what happened. Keener said the victim did remember Waite asking her whether she wanted to have sex, and she told him she didn’t, and she was too drunk.
Keener said a witness who was at the beach with her reported the victim told her Waite had raped the victim. She told Keener she also noticed the side of the victim’s face was red from Waite slapping her.
Keener said she spoke to Waite on Oct. 14, and he said he and the victim had started kissing on the beach. He told Keener the pair had performed sex acts on each other and he tried to have sex with her, but he wasn’t able to. Keener said Waite reported he and the victim stood up, kept kissing and walked back to the others.
Waite told Keener the victim wasn’t slurring her words or stumbling. He denied slapping her and told police the victim never passed out nor lost consciousness, according to court records.
