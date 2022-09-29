BARRE — A Williamstown man facing an aggravated domestic assault charge is now accused of snatching a man’s wallet in July.
Clinton Lee Bell, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of larceny from a person and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Bell faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions.
According to court records, on July 13 police received a report stating Bell had stolen a wallet and cash from a man in Barre on South Main Street.
Police said a witness reported the victim had given Bell $2. The witness told police Bell then grabbed the victim’s wallet, took out $80 and threw the wallet on the ground.
Police said the witness reported Bell then took off running on South Main Street and ran between two apartment buildings with the victim chasing him.
Police were unable to find Bell after a search, according to court records.
For the violation of conditions of release, police said Bell had contact with a woman in May whom he was ordered by court to stay away from. Police said witnesses reported Bell had gone to the woman’s home in Williamstown.
Bell was ordered not to have contact with the woman after pleading not guilty in April to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. The charge is a felony because Bell has a prior aggravated domestic assault conviction on his record.
Trooper Casey Ross, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 20 police received a report stating Bell had assaulted the victim in this case. Ross said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment where she told hospital staff Bell had punched her in the head three times.
The trooper said he spoke with the victim after she was discharged from the hospital. He said she reported Bell had gotten on top of her and held her down while she screamed for help. Ross said the victim reported Bell punched her in the head, bit her hand and choked her.
He said Bell denied doing anything wrong.
Ross said a record check shows Bell was convicted of first-degree aggravated domestic assault in November 2019.
