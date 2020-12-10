BARRE — A Williamstown man who harbored and sexually abused a runaway girl is accused of sexually abusing a second girl.
Daren Arsenault, 53, was supposed to be arraigned Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Arsenault is currently incarcerated in New Hampshire and his arraignment has been rescheduled for Jan. 14. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit she received a report from the Department for Children and Families on Sept. 13 stating Arsenault had sexually abused a 12-year-old girl who was a former neighbor. Keener said she interviewed the victim at OUR House in Barre and she reported the abuse took place when she was 7 or 8 years old.
The victim told Keener Arsenault had groped her on four occasions over her clothing. The detective said the victim reported Arsenault had children around her age so he would offer to let her play with his children and would then abuse her.
Keener said the victim was crying during the interview and said she didn't tell anyone about the abuse because she wanted to forget about it and hoped it would go away.
The detective said she then spoke with Arsenault who denied intentionally touching the victim outside of hugging her.
Arsenault was sentenced in July to five to 17½ years in prison, all suspended except for 42 months, on felony convictions of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and sexual exploitation of a child and misdemeanor convictions of distributing indecent material to a minor and enabling a minor to consume alcohol. He pleaded guilty to the charges in January.
In that case, Detective Trooper James Vooris, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit Vooris was contacted by the Department for Children and Families about a 15-year-old girl who was in DCF custody but had run away.
Vooris said he was told the victim had spent the night with family members in Waterbury, but she ended up leaving in a vehicle with an unknown male.
A family member found the victim with the male in Waterbury and got the vehicle’s license plate number, according to court records. Vooris said the plate came back to a vehicle registered to Arsenault. He said the victim got out of Arsenault’s vehicle and police were able to locate her and take her into custody.
The victim told police she had met Arsenault on Facebook and he was a friend. She told police Arsenault had reached out to her earlier this month. Vooris said the victim reported she had met with Arsenault about four or five times and he would buy her things like food and alcohol when they would hang out. She told police Arsenault told her to delete the text messages they had exchanged and she did so, but in one of the texts he told her he wanted to have sex with her.
When they met up, the victim told police Arsenault had kissed her, grabbed her and touched her over her clothing.
Vooris said the victim’s phone had a picture of a male’s genitals on it which was sent to the victim by Arsenault. She told police Arsenault knew she was on the run from DCF and he would give her rides to and from her friends’ houses.
