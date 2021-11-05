BARRE — Police say a Williamstown man sold homemade painkillers laced with fentanyl to a woman in Barre who overdosed and died.
Douglas Michael Lavigne, 44, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. If convicted, Lavigne faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Detective Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit on Aug. 23 an overdose was reported at a home on Bromur Street. Murphy said the victim, Shayna Sanborn, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The detective said there were three people standing outside the home. She said one of the people reported he had been doing construction work at Lavigne’s home in Williamstown when he heard about the overdose.
Murphy said the witness reported Lavigne asked him to go check on Sanborn after receiving a phone call about the overdose. She said the witness reported he was a recovering drug addict, which is why he agreed to check on the woman. He told police Sanborn was in a bedroom and she was moved to the bathroom, according to court records. Murphy said the witness reported Sanborn was put in the tub and cold water was poured on her in an attempt to wake her up.
The detective said another witness who traveled with the first witness reported she gave Sanborn chest compressions.
Murphy said she then spoke to someone who had been with Sanborn who reported he and Sanborn had been camping all weekend and returned home that day. She said the witness reported Sanborn had acquired some pills of the narcotic Percocet the previous night. The witness said he knew the pills were laced with fentanyl, according to court records, and he and Sanborn had taken a pill each the previous night. Murphy said the witness reported he had taken another pill on Aug. 23, but he didn’t know how many Sanborn had taken.
She said the witness reported he and Sanborn were “warned” that the pills had fentanyl in them from Lavigne who had supplied the pills. She said the witness reported the fentanyl was pressed into the pills and they were not over-the-counter pills and Lavigne had been getting them from someone in St. Johnsbury.
The witness told the detective he had taken a nap and when he awoke he found Sanborn on the floor.
Murphy said the witness reported he called Lavigne after he woke up and found Sanborn and was told to do CPR and call 911. He told the detective he called Lavigne using Sanborn’s cellphone.
The detective said police found a container inside the bedroom that contained two pills that the witness confirmed were the Percocet pills from Lavigne.
Pictures in court records show messages in Sanborn’s phone between her and someone listed as “Doug,” where Sanborn was discussing acquiring drugs. They also show Sanborn called Doug, later identified as Lavigne, 11 times on Aug. 22 when the witness reported they had acquired the pills.
Murphy said police executed a search warrant on Lavigne’s home on Tower Road in Williamstown on Aug. 27. She said police located unlabeled pills and large quantities of money inside. The detective said the witness who claimed he was doing construction on Lavigne’s home was found inside when the search warrant was executed and the pills were found in his room.
The detective said Lavigne told investigators he knew Sanborn for about seven years. She said he told police the last time he saw her was the night before she died. He told police she had dropped her dog off at his home “for protection” and was supposed to pick it up the next day, according to court records.
Murphy said Lavigne reported he got a phone call stating Sanborn was on the floor and he asked what she had taken. She said Lavigne reported he sent people to her home “to help” and later learned she had died.
Murphy said Lavigne was asked why he was called, and he responded, “Probably because I’m the closest thing to her. I’m the only one that’s been helping them out.”
Murphy said the conversation went back to Aug. 22 and Lavigne had changed his story, saying the dog was actually his and he had taken custody of it five months prior. She said Lavigne reported Sanborn would take the dog on occasion.
The detective said Lavigne denied giving Sanborn pills, but he had given her marijuana. She said he denied selling anyone prescription medication, but wouldn’t answer a question asking whether he had ever given anyone pills. Murphy said Lavigne reported he didn’t know where Sanborn got the pills.
Lavigne told investigators other people use his cellphone so if there were conversations about drug sales, someone else was involved.
Murphy said police had found nearly 30,000 unstamped cigarettes in Lavigne’s home. She said he admitted to getting the cigarettes from a reservation in New York.
The detective said she again spoke with the witness who had been with Sanborn and he reported the pills they had received had been getting stronger. He told investigators he believed more fentanyl was being added to the pills, according to court records. She said they started getting the pills from Lavigne in April.
Murphy said on Nov. 1 she received results from the Vermont Forensic Lab stating the pills found in Sanborn’s home contained fentanyl.
