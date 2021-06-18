WILLIAMSTOWN — On Friday night, 44 students, now more resilient, are ready for the next chapter of their lives after graduating from Williamstown Middle and High School.
Jessica Poe, the school’s coordinator of student affairs, said over the last four years, she’s seen members of the Class of 2021 succeed even in times of self-doubt.
“We’ve witnessed each of you experience a failure in some form or another. But what I’m amazed by, every single day, is your ability to stand up, dust yourself off and go again,” she said.
Poe said the graduates grew more resilient each year and especially in the face of a global pandemic. She said Friday marks the end of a chapter for the graduates.
“As you move on to new and exciting beginnings, do so with kindness, compassion and empathy towards others, as well as yourselves,” Poe said.
Salutatorian Alexus Isham said looking back over the years, it occurred to her that her class was taught to overcome all sorts of challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.
Isham said, in addition to the pandemic, most of her classmates attended a tech school their senior year or enrolled in college early so they didn’t do most of the senior-year things, like going to prom or taking a class trip.
“Even if we weren’t planning on attending those things, it still took a toll,” she said. “To see the people around me now, you can see the difference in physical changes and their overall temperaments towards each other.
“I have never been the popular girl or the one everyone wanted to be around. But I have my friends who have my back, my family who pushes me to do everything I could possibly do and the teachers, acquaintances and classmates who helped me become a more independent and competent human being,” she said.
Valedictorian Ahna Taylor said it’s been interesting growing up with her classmates. Taylor said she’s proud to say her class is the most dysfunctional in the school’s history. She said students were once able to jump out a teacher’s classroom window without the teacher noticing, would put food down a student’s backside at lunch and her class was hated by all substitute teachers.
“Although our class wasn’t the most perfect or well-behaved, due to COVID, we were presented with many challenges and obstacles that we had to overcome,” she said.
Taylor said it was probably a good thing they weren’t able to have a senior prank this year because “our group chat had many outstanding ideas.”
She said it was crazy to look at her fellow graduates and think it could be the last time she sees some of them. Taylor said they’ve all grown up so much and “some of you have even turned out to be good-looking.”
“With all jokes aside, I’d like to acknowledge that each and every one of you have walked many challenging paths to get to where you are today. My boss once told me it’s great to have goals and expectations for your life. It’s good to be able to know what exactly you want out of life. But once in a while, don’t forget to look back at all the challenges you have overcome. Because on the days you have doubts, looking back at all you have achieved will give you strength to just keep going,” she said.
