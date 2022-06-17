WILLIAMSTOWN – Almost no one asked Jacob Benedini what he would tell fellow seniors during a graduation ceremony that wouldn’t start for another 45 minutes Friday night.
Almost no one.
Asked whether he was scheduled to speak at his commencement, Benedini, who arrived earlier than almost anyone else, stood in the middle of a then-empty soccer field and literally laughed out loud.
“No! Not me, not me, not me,” he said. “No!”
But what, Benedini was asked, would he say if he did have a speaking part in a ceremony that was as much about him as any one of the other 44 members of Williamstown High School’s latest graduating class?
Benedini paused. He pondered. And then the aspiring mixed martial artist, who said he was repeatedly encouraged to pursue a career in plumbing, took a swing at it.
“I’m happy to be here,” he said, envisioning himself at the podium atop the hill where less than two hours later he would collect his diploma.
“I’m happy to prove everyone wrong,” he continued. “That’s why I came here – to prove everyone wrong.”
Any words for his classmates?
Only a few from the young man who dropped into Williamstown’s school system as a third-grader and apparently defied the odds by never dropping out.
“Good luck,” Benedini said sounding more than a little sincere. “We’ve earned it.”
Moments after Benedini finished his off-the-cuff pre-graduation address the soccer field started filling up with cars. Before long all of the graduates were on hand and had started their scripted march down the center of the field, up the steps flanked by lawn signs with their pictures on them before veering left at the top of the hill and taking a seat on portable bleachers.
One of them – Anthony Waite – went right back down again for what appeared to be a pre-commencement celebration with family members. Waite found his way back up the hill and into his seat long before Interim Principal Jessica Poe finished her prepared remarks.
Poe applauded family members for their support, thanked educators for their commitment and then turned her attention to the Class of 2022.
“You have heard over the last several years to follow your dreams, to find what it is that you love and make that your career,” she said, expressing a sentiment that surely resonated with Benedini.
Poe didn’t stop there.
“Whatever the dream is right now, it more than likely will change and that is OK,” she added. “Our hope for you as you leave here today is that whatever it is that you do after high school, that you are fulfilled, content and share kindness and empowerment to the world around you.”
Poe wrapped up her remarks and turned the podium over to two students who came with something to say.
Valedictorian Brody Brown went first reflecting on a high school experience that required graduates to adapt to unprecedented developments during their high school careers.
“Our in-person high school careers were abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in countless hours of through-the-screen learning, many late nights grappling with the concept of our bedrooms becoming our classrooms and a unanimous sense of uncertainty,” he said.
Brown, who is headed to the University of Vermont, urged seniors not to forget that important lesson.
“Do not let COVID-19, or anything else for that matter, confiscate your sense of humanity and personality,” he said. “Strive to live up to who you truly are and who you wish to be each day. Regret nothing and live your life.”
Brown placed a heavy emphasis on the word “your” and capped his speech with with a simple, but emphatic statement.
“We finally did it!” he said, before salutatorian Austin Hegarty briefly walked the class down memory lane.
One of the few graduates who spent his entire school career in Williamstown, Hegarty fondly remembered recess in elementary school, found comfort in the cafeteria in middle school and came of age in high school.
“This is where many of us got a grasp of life past school,” he said, speaking first to the audience on the crowded field below.
“These soon-to-be-graduates are all here and prepared for the massive world beyond traditional schooling,” he said. “They are prepared for the responsibilities and challenges that it may lay on them, but are also eager to indulge themselves in the limitless amounts of joys that life has to offer.”
Then he spoke to his classmates and while he used more words his message was the same as Benedini’s.
“I truly wish each and everyone of you the best of luck past this day,” he said. “no matter what decisions you take within the rest of your life, I hope you all follow your interests in life and live to the fullest!”
Doris Blouin who just retired after two decades as an English teacher, expressed a similar sentiment in her address.
“I hope you live to your fullest potential,” Blouin said. “I hope you make a positive mark on society.”
“Find that resilience to believe in yourself and what you want out of life,” she added. “Do not let immediate circumstances and situations control and cloud your future endeavors.”
Blouin, whose speech was inspired by the movie, “Independence Day,” challenged graduates to make the most of it.
“I hope you do more than survive and exist,” she said. “I hope you will be the best version of yourselves that you can be.”
Then came the diplomas and the district’s long-standing tradition of allowing graduates to choose who gives it to them.
This year a graduating senior – Hunter Townsend – had a hand in handing out four of them, more than anyone else.
Another Hunter – Hunter Covey – was showered in confetti by her sisters Elisa and Lauren, who jointly presented her diploma and then paused for pictures.
Marcus Collins, a kid with colorful hair and a blinding gold outfit, picked up his diploma and so did a triumphant Benedini, who arrived speechless, but didn’t leave empty-handed.
