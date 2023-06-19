WILLIAMSTOWN — A throw-back ceremony featuring a first-year, principal, a would-be pharmacist and a valedictorian who dropped into college during their senior year were all part of a notable milestone for Williamstown High School’s Class of 2023.

The Blue Devils did it old-school on Friday, graduating in pre-pandemic fashion for weather-related reasons. The indoor ceremony was oh so 2019 — when this year’s graduates were eighth-graders and the thought of holding an outdoor ceremony — even on a sizzling, sunny summer day would never have flown because you can’t turn out the sun by flipping a switch.

