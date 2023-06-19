WILLIAMSTOWN — A throw-back ceremony featuring a first-year, principal, a would-be pharmacist and a valedictorian who dropped into college during their senior year were all part of a notable milestone for Williamstown High School’s Class of 2023.
The Blue Devils did it old-school on Friday, graduating in pre-pandemic fashion for weather-related reasons. The indoor ceremony was oh so 2019 — when this year’s graduates were eighth-graders and the thought of holding an outdoor ceremony — even on a sizzling, sunny summer day would never have flown because you can’t turn out the sun by flipping a switch.
You can turn out the lights in a gymnasium, which, on account of rain, was the necessary venue for Friday night’s commencement.
The lights stayed on because there wasn’t time to prepare a slideshow honoring this year’s graduates — all 27 of them — who were very much the center of attention during a ceremony that was over in less than 40 minutes.
No one was complaining because, but for the missing slideshow, graduation, which is a very big deal in Williamstown, featured all the other traditional staples right down to the graduates deciding who presents them with their diplomas.
Tomas Liska was a popular choice. The art teacher single-handedly dished out diplomas to Carter Cochran and Ian Apfel and shared that honor with science teacher Dennis DeLena when class valedictorian Kieran Lee’s name was called.
Liska edged Chris and Andrea Donahue who are responsible for roughly 7.5% of this year’s graduating class and handed diplomas to their twin sons, Lucas and Brady.
Parker LaRouque, who technically graduated earlier this year, has since been through boot camp and opted for his Marine uniform instead of a blue cap and gown. He enlisted his big sister, Taylor, who is in the Army, for diploma passing duty.
It was that kind of ceremony. One where you could pick your favorite teacher, your mom, your dad, your best friend or any combination of special people to do the honors.
While diploma duty was an individual choice, the class collectively picked Steve Perry to speak at graduation, and the English teacher, who confided he once wanted to be a pharmacist, explained how he switched majors five times on a path that ultimately led to the classroom.
Perry told graduates to brace for an avalanche of advice and suggested they consider, but not necessarily follow, it.
“People are going to bombard you with their thoughts and opinions on what you should do, who you should be, and how you should act,” he said. “Trust me, that doesn’t end.”
Perry urged graduates to savor what they’d accomplished.
“Wherever your unique journey takes you, remember this: Be present in the moment, grounded, and willing to take advice, all while remaining true to yourself,” he said. “Don’t get distracted by all of the noise, and remember that you have the power to shape your own future.”
Principal Gerry Hudak opened the ceremony with some advice of his own, while acknowledging he hadn’t had much time to get to know this year’s seniors.
“I implore you to find what you are passionate about,” he said. “Hold on to those passions and help them guide you so that you lead a fulfilling life. Also, be kind and always try to leave things better than you found them.”
Sandwiched in between Hudak’s welcoming remarks and Perry’s commencement address were Lee’s valedictory speech and one speech salutatorian Ayden LaPoint confessed was a last-minute effort because he wasn’t sure he was going to be able to make the ceremony.
Lee, who spent most of the senior year in early college, praised graduates for their accomplishments and singled out three teachers — Liska, DeLena and Miranda Miller — who had a profound influence on them and the school.
Lee’s preschool memories in Williamstown were still fresh and not at the same time.
“Now I’m standing before you all, and we’re all wearing our caps and gowns at our high school graduation,” Lee said. “Where did the time go?”
“I wish you all the best on your journeys after high school,” Lee added. “Even though our time at Williamstown is coming to a close, I don’t doubt that I will continue to hear great things about more former classmates and all that they accomplish in the future.”