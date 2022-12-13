WILLIAMSTOWN — Town meeting made a comeback in Williamstown earlier this year, but the tradition a global pandemic couldn’t kill may soon be on life support as the select board ponders whether to put its future in the hands of voters.
No decisions have been made, but during Monday night’s discussion with trustees of Ainsworth Public Library, board members signaled they are open to conducting more — if not all — town business by Australian ballot.
Concern about the library’s ballooning budget, which was separately approved during a sparsely attended town meeting in March, prompted resident Norwood Southworth to suggest the shift to the daylong voting system that has long been used to settle local elections and, more recently, approve school spending proposals.
Underwhelmed by the “15 to 30 people” he was told use the library each week and troubled by the $1-an-hour pay raise just approved for Library Director Sarah Snow, and a budget request that reflects another $3-an-hour raise, Southworth first wondered why the library’s request isn’t voted separately.
Told that it was, Southworth suggested more voters be given the opportunity to weigh in on local budgets than the “50 people who get (Town Meeting) Day off and choose to go” to town meeting on the first Tuesday in March.
That happened at the height of the pandemic in 2021 when all town business was conducted by Australian ballot. A year after making the emergency change, Williamstown was among the very first Vermont communities to bring back its traditional town meeting. Most didn’t, though many are planning to this year.
Southworth’s suggestion prompted a response from board member Rodney Graham.
Graham, who ended the evening by announcing he won’t run for reelection, hinted he was open to asking voters to expand the use of Australian ballot at town meeting in March.
“Hopefully, we’re going to have this discussion … before we approve a town meeting warning, but it has to be a vote of the town to go to Australian ballot,” he said.
“I’m hoping we’re going to take that discussion up,” Graham added. “I’m not sure, but I’m hoping.”
Selectman Christopher Peloquin was on the same page with respect to town meeting.
“I was going to say the same thing,” Peloquin said even as Graham was wrapping up his remarks.
Assuming the board includes the change on the Town Meeting Day warning, it will be discussed and decided by voters on the floor of what could be Williamstown’s last town meeting in March. Depending on the scope of the request, its passage could mean all items now discussed and decided on the floor of an open meeting, would be included on the ballot for the annual March elections.
There are variations on the theme. Berlin still holds a traditional town meeting to discuss any articles that don’t have financial implications. The rest are decided by Australian ballot.
If there was resistance to asking voters to make a change, it wasn’t evident Monday, though there was some resistance to the library’s budget request. The mid-year pay raise — from $24- to $25-an-hour — for Snow that was approved by library trustees last week and will be retroactive to Dec. 4, was part of the reason. Plans to boost Snow’s hourly salary to $28 starting next July was also questioned.
Board members were told that at $28-an-hour Snow would still be a bargain by Vermont standards, but some — Graham and Peloquin included — questioned whether the position was worth the $58,240 included in the budget.
Trustees insisted it is, while Graham noted that’s more than the town clerk — his wife Barbara — is paid for the work she does, and more than the town pays Town Treasurer Jennifer Allard.
Graham, who supported the decision to shift library funding out of the town’s general fund budget earlier this year, predicted that might matter in March.
“I’m glad it’s on a separate article because I think you’re going to have trouble passing it,” he said of the library’s budget request.
Peloquin expressed concern about the pace wages for library have increased in recent years and was troubled by plans to give Snow a raise now and then include another one in the budget request.
Library Trustee Russ Hotchkiss said the mid-year increase would be covered by donations to the library — not tax dollars — and was part of an effort to move Snow to a more competitive wage. He said the budget also reflects a looming increase in the minimum wage earned by two library clerks.
The budget presented for the board’s review reflects those wage-related increases and would push the cost of operating the library from the $105,556 approved by voters earlier this year to $124,305 — an increase of $18,749, or nearly 17.8%.
The library’s elected trustees — not the select board — set the budget request, which, starting last year, was separately approved by voters.
Fire Chief William Graham predicted other department heads would pay attention to the library budget and would likely advocate for increases of their own if it passes.
“I’m not saying the library is not working hard … but … there are other departments in this town that are working hard, as well,” he said.
Peloquin said the board has agreed to use performance-based pay raises when building the town budget and a department by department evaluation is underway.
The library discussion came on a night when the board unanimously embraced a simple statement about inclusion, agreed a draft policy involving donations to municipal departments needed more work, and approved liquor license for a local restaurant the recently changed hands.
Michael Shelden recently acquired the restaurant he is in the process of rebranding from The Roadhouse to The Billtown Roadhouse and received conditional approval from the board for his pending liquor license requests. John Gordon still owns the building that houses the restaurant, but has sold the business to Shelden.
While Rodney Graham ended the meeting by announcing his plan to step down from the board on which he has served for most of the past 14 years, Chair Jasmin Couillard said she will run for another term in March.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
