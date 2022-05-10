WILLIAMSTOWN — The Select Board filled one vacancy on its suddenly shorthanded road crew and created another on a night when roads dominated discussion and one member’s attention to detail provoked a brief skirmish involving Town Manager Jackie Higgins.
If you listened carefully Monday night, the problem — if there was a problem — wasn’t that Higgins worked from her Tunbridge home during an April snowstorm that downed a tree and knocked out power to the town offices in Williamstown. It was board member Chris Peloquin’s claim the board never officially blessed that arrangement.
“I’m suggesting it’s not up to an employee to decide when they work from home and when they don’t,” he said. “That’s an employer’s job.”
Peloquin, who was elected in March, said he’d scoured past board minutes and found “no evidence” Higgins was ever authorized to work from home.
However, several — some in the audience and some on the board — suggested the problem wasn’t the absence of a tangible record of what by all accounts was an informal accommodation occasionally used during the pandemic, but that Peloquin felt the need to look for one.
“I don’t see what the issue is,” resident Lisa St. Lawrence said, after hearing Higgins cleared her decision to work from home with board Chair Jasmin Coulliard on a day when the roads were icy and the power was out for hours in Williamstown.
Peloquin said it was the absence of board action that troubled him, not what actually transpired.
“The board just needs to make a decision is what I’m getting at,” he said.
Higgins took it personally.
“You never had any problem with me working from home when I was sicker than a dog with COVID for three days,” she told Peloquin. “You never said a word about that.”
Higgins said what wasn’t an issue for Peloquin on the day of the storm, became one days later.
What sounded like micromanaging to resident Andrew Hollyer, prompted an expletive from resident Larry Hebert, and an observation from resident Helen Duke.
Hollyer spoke first, suggesting Higgins was the town’s chief executive and unless she was abusing the privilege should have the latitude to do precisely what she did.
“We’re saying we trust her (Higgins) to run the town we ought to trust her — short of a display that she’s not trustworthy — to decide to not come in on a day when there’s a tree down,” he said.
Hebert, who served for nine years on the board, most of them as its chair, was a bit more forceful.
“This (expletive deleted) needs to stop,” he said, suggesting Peloquin was flashing the kind of behavior that prompted four of the town’s five-member Select Board to publicly ask him to resign in 2009. Peloquin ignored the request at the time, but didn’t seek re-election when his term expired in 2010.
Duke said she was satisfied by the explanation and skeptical of Peloquin’s motivation.
“There’s nothing behind it except you wanting to cause trouble,” she told Peloquin, who rejoined the board in March.
Former board member Matt Rouleau, who stepped down the same day Peloquin was elected, said he had no problem with what seemed to be a sensible decision given the circumstances on the day in question.
“Her job is to make good judgments,” he said of Higgins. “She made a good judgment.”
Rouleau didn’t get any argument from board member Chris Wade.
“I don’t think there’s any question whether ... Jackie (Higgins) can do her job from home,” he said. “She does it, and she does it well.”
That said, Wade aimed at addressing Peloquin’s concern and putting the issue to rest. The motion, which was unanimously approved, maintains the “status quo” — allowing Higgins to occasionally work from home if needed.
Board member Rodney Graham seconded the motion after lamenting Peloquin’s request to place the item on the agenda was unnecessary and a waste of time.
“We have enough new business,” he said.
The board took care of the most pressing piece of it — filling the vacant road foreman’s position — after a meeting-ending executive session Monday night.
Board members, who had two applicants for the newly vacant position, voted to offer the job to David Wilder, who has been a member of the local road crew for more than a year.
Higgins confirmed Tuesday, Wilder accepted the promotion and his position on the still shorthanded road crew will now be advertised and filled.
The road foreman’s vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Mike St. Lawrence, whose last day on the job was Friday.
The board talked a lot about roads, including requests to repave one of them, grade more of them, and underwrite upgrades to three of them that the town legally isn’t responsible for maintaining.
The latter requests — each for $1,000 — came from residents of Getz, Grandview and Moore roads were approved over the objection of Graham, who has long complained a fund created to assist with emergency repairs to Class 4 roads has routinely been tapped to finance regular maintenance. He said depleting the $5,000 fund absent an emergency would make it difficult to handle one.
Board members talked a lot about paving — denying a request to repave Adams Road where the deteriorated asphalt was stripped up several years ago. Though board members were told the promise at the time was the road would be repaved. That hasn’t happened, creating a chronic dust problem.
It’s one that won’t be solved soon, because board members couldn’t justify spending an estimated $163,000 repaving a 0.55-mile road that serves two homes with much more heavily traveled roads — most notably Falls Bridge Road — needing even more expensive attention.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
