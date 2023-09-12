WILLIAMSTOWN — Tempers flared, expletives were shared, and for the second time in three months, the select board voted to downgrade the classification of the road that serves Sen. Mark MacDonald’s home and bears his family name.
Chair Larry Hebert did the swearing in and Selectman Christopher Peloquin was responsible for some — but not all — of the swearing during a contentious hearing.
Before it was over, the board received some harsh critiques from residents; Hebert repeatedly said he’d heard enough; and Peloquin offered MacDonald a bit of expletive-laden advice.
“Jesus Christ, get a (expletive deleted) plow truck, Mark,” Peloquin told MacDonald, who lives on a road that for decades has been graded, sanded and plowed by the town, but won’t be in the future if the board’s latest decision stands.
The comment prompted Orange County’s only senator to heed the advice of his lawyer, Brooke Dingledine, and head for the exit even as the board was readying to vote on a motion that mirrored one it narrowly approved back in June.
“We will not stand for this abuse one more moment,” said Dingledine, whose frustration with the board was evident during a hearing that lasted more than 45 minutes.
Tripped up by a technicality, the 3-2 vote to downgrade MacDonald Road from Class 3 to Class 4 after a June hearing was nullified. Dingledine said the town’s failure to notify all interested parties of the earlier hearing MacDonald attended alone, set the stage for what she characterized Monday night as a “do-over.”
It was one Dingledine said required the board to conduct the fresh site visit it did earlier in the evening, hold a freshly warned hearing, and consider evidence again before making a decision.
Instead, it opened with Peloquin making a motion to reclassify MacDonald Road so that the town is no longer responsible for maintaining it; Dingledine complaining about “due process;” and Hebert assuring the board would listen before making a decision but warning he didn’t want the hearing to drag on.
“It’s pretty likely this is going to court anyway, so this is probably all a big waste of time,” Hebert said, even as Dingledine was raising procedural questions and already sparring with Peloquin.
Dingledine and Peloquin repeatedly clashed over his antics and interruptions.
At one point, Dingledine called Peloquin “an embarrassment,” later suggested his behavior was “abhorrent” and suggested if he didn’t voluntarily recuse himself, the board should do it for him. That was before Peloquin’s hearing-ending comment that prompted Dingledine’s and MacDonald’s sudden departure.
For his part, Peloquin accused Dingledine of “speaking lies,” repeatedly interrupting her, and he asked Hebert to intervene on more than one occasion.
“Can you stop her?” he asked Hebert at one point, referring to Dingledine.
Before long, that question turned into an opinion. “I think we need to end this, Larry,” he later told Hebert. “Shut this off, this is getting ridiculous,” he eventually added.
There were times Hebert signaled the hearing was over, but Dingledine plowed on, and he relented.
Resident Rama Schneider had a mid-hearing melt-down — unloading on the board while Dingledine was arguing MacDonald had a right to be heard with respect to the proposed change in classification to the road that serves his house, his business and an apartment he is trying to rent.
“What do you guys have against the residents of Williamstown?” Schneider asked the board. “Seriously. You guys are sad. You’re pathetic. You’re a terrible (expletive deleted) select board. You’re an embarrassment to humanity, for Christ’s sake!”
Local lawmaker and former board member Rodney Graham worried the board was less than objective.
“It’s clear you had a decision made before you came here,” he said, adding, “You guys should really take some training about how to conduct hearings.”
Board members were familiar with the facts of the case, and Town Manager Jackie Higgins noted the hearing in June wasn’t the first involving the section of road that MacDonald has obstructed with fencing and farm implements.
Higgins said the board agreed not to reclassify the road two years ago because MacDonald promised to keep it clear, but that didn’t happen. Last November, a plow truck was forced to back down the narrow road with dips and curves in the middle of a snowstorm, prompting the June hearing that wasn’t properly noticed.
No one disputed the problem could be solved if MacDonald deeded the town a suitable right of way for a turnaround — something he reiterated he was willing to do — but some noted the turnaround is only good if you can get to it, which is difficult if the road is obstructed.
Selectman Scott McCarthy said the section of road was essentially a long “driveway” and Peloquin said his decision was purely economic.
“In my opinion, it is not financially feasible for the town to continue maintaining that road,” he said.
Pressed by Dingledine for the data he used to arrive at that conclusion, Peloquin had none.
In addition to Higgins and MacDonald, the board heard from Road Foreman David Wilder.
In the end, they unanimously voted to downgrade the classification of MacDonald Road.
You can watch the Williamstown Select Board meeting at bit.ly/wsb091123, courtesy of CVTV.
