WILLIAMSTOWN — Tempers flared, expletives were shared, and for the second time in three months, the select board voted to downgrade the classification of the road that serves Sen. Mark MacDonald’s home and bears his family name.

Chair Larry Hebert did the swearing in and Selectman Christopher Peloquin was responsible for some — but not all — of the swearing during a contentious hearing.

david.delcore@timesargus.com