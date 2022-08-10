WILLIAMSTOWN — The municipal portion of the town tax rate just went up, tension between town officials is on the rise and “hot dogs” are the new trigger words in Williamstown.
A recent squabble over the disposition of donated (insert name of popular barbecue fare here) has highlighted a rift on the Select Board, fueled finger-pointing between the town clerk and the town manager, frustrated the fire chief and raised a host of unanswered questions.
It’s probably never a good sign when “Select Board working together discussion” is one of your warned agenda items and it is definitely a bad one when those in the audience openly giggle when you arrive at that point in the program.
That’s what happened this week, as the select board met for the first time since green-lighting an “investigation” into Town Manager Jackie Higgins’ “formal complaint” she was harassed by Selectman Rodney Graham over the recreation board’s retracted request to use some of the hot dogs donated to the fire department auxiliary earlier this year.
Briefed on the status of that investigation Monday night, board members were told Rikk Taft, the director of human resources in Barre, had agreed to look into the matter after Barre Town Manager Carl Rogers balked. Rogers, who serves with Higgins on a board, declined citing a conflict of interest.
Graham, who requested the update be bumped to the top of the board’s agenda, suggested Rogers wasn’t the only one with a conflict of interest. He openly accused Selectman Christopher Peloquin of “working behind the lines” with Higgins on the matter.
“I’m asking you to recuse yourself,” Graham told Peloquin.
“Thank you for asking,” Peloquin replied, rejecting Graham’s assertion he had a conflict.
“Getting a legal opinion from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns is not ‘working behind the scenes,’” he said. “It’s not my opinion.”
Peloquin did not elaborate, but whatever opinion he obtained wasn’t on behalf of the board because the board never voted to request an opinion.
Graham said he would like the matter resolved quickly and Selectman Chris Wade who recruited Taft to conduct the independent review, suggested Higgins, Graham and the board, provide all relevant materials as soon as possible.
Among those materials will be a private telephone conversation between Higgins and Graham that was recorded by Higgins last month, subsequently provided to other board members, and later circulated in the community.
Higgins reiterated Monday she sent the recording to board members, and only board members, and was not responsible for its broader distribution.
The recording was played aloud at Graham’s request during the board’s last meeting and involves a back and forth over the donated hot dogs and the recreation board in general. It features Graham’s use of an expletive that wasn’t aimed at anyone for which he has since apologized.
Those issues bubbled back to the surface this week and a couple of new ones were added to the mix.
Graham renewed his concern that those calling the town offices aren’t advised their calls might be recorded and pushed for a policy that required the sharing of that information.
Board members agreed the possibility conversations might be recorded could be included in the message greeting all who call the town offices.
It has been. Among other things the message now states: “all calls may be recorded for quality assurance.”
Not in the town clerk’s office, according to Graham’s wife, Barbara, who holds that elected position.
“The town clerk will not be recording phone calls,” Barbara Graham said.
She also won’t be opening much of the mail either, which is something Barbara Graham has typically done — date-stamping bills, correspondence and other documents that come into town offices each day.
On Monday night Higgins complained that practice extended to confidential drug test results.
“Those are not public records,” she said, prompting pushback from the town clerk.
“You never once came out and told me: ‘Barbara, stop, don’t open them,’” Barbara Graham told Higgins.
Higgins didn’t rebut that assertion, but suggested a change the protocol for handling all mail addressed to the highway department, the fire department, the ambulance department and the town manager’s office going forward.
“You get the mail, you date the envelope, and you do not open any of the mail,” she told Barbara Graham.
That sounded like “retaliation” to Rodney and Barbara Graham. It sounded like something else to their son, Fire Chief William Graham.
“As a department head of this town … I’m supposed to look to you guys — the town manager and the elected officials — for guidance,” the younger Graham said. “If my guys — men and women … — acted the way this is going on in here they’d be down the road.”
William Graham was just warming up. He urged everyone involved to put petty politics and personal differences aside.
“I really, as a department head of this town, ask you guys to work a hell of a lot better than what we are now,” he said. “Dating envelopes? Come on! Let’s be better. Let’s work better.”
With that William Graham left.
“I’ve got a department to run,” he said.
Before Graham’s exit a divided board agreed to ask voters in November if they are interested in exploring a charter change that would allow for the recall of local elected officials — an idea Williamstown has considered but opted not to pursue in the past.
Rodney Graham questioned the need for a change given elected officials serve at the pleasure of voters and are typically elected to terms of three years or less.
“I’m a strong ‘no,’” he said.
Wade and Peloquin were both open to the idea, though former board member Larry Hebert noted when the idea was last looked at the bar for recalling an elected official was so high it was virtually impossible.
The board did set a tax rate Monday night and while the municipal portion of the rate is going up nearly 4 cents to just over 69 cents-per $100 assessed property value, that increase is offset by reductions in education tax rates set by the state.
The new homestead rate for education in Williamstown — $1.3582 — is down from $1.4214 a year ago, while the rate for nonresidential properties dropped from $1.5902 to $1.5383. Those reductions more than offset the municipal increase.
The combined rate homestead rate is $2.0484 — down 2.35 cents from $2.0719 a year ago.
The combined nonresidential rate is $2.2285 — down 1.22 cents from $2.2407.
The new rates will be used to calculate tax bills, which are due paid in a single installment in Williamstown on Nov. 15.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
