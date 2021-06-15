WILLIAMSTOWN — The Select Board returned to business as usual Monday night and promptly adopted an ordinance that contains strict new standards for vacant buildings and a policy that, among other things, limits the town’s liability for damaged mailboxes.
Meeting in-person with the public for the first time since last October, board members welcomed a change they planned to make back in January, but aborted when the size of the crowd exceeded capacity of the meeting room at the public safety building and pandemic-related guidelines set by the state.
Though the board has been meeting in person at the municipal office building ever since, the public has been required to attend remotely.
Not on Monday.
The Select Board pulled the plug on Zoom — a remote attendance option it used far more sparingly than most other municipal and school boards. The board didn’t suspend in-person meeting until the COVID-19 case count spiked last fall and after meeting virtually last October, November and December it planned to return to the more familiar format in January. Instead, it settled on the hybrid model — one that had board members gathering at the town offices and — due largely to space constraints — the public participating remotely.
The board didn’t wait for Gov. Phil Scott to signal his plan not to renew the pandemic-long state of emergency that lapsed on Tuesday, to warn its Monday meeting and members giddily greeted each other and those in attendance.
“I just want to welcome everybody back,” Matt Rouleau crowed moments after the meeting got underway.
“It’s nice to be back in person that’s for sure,” Chair Rodney Graham agreed.
Board members, who balked at an ordinance that targeted “unsafe” buildings in April, unanimously adopted one that will focus on “vacant” buildings instead.
The newly adopted ordinance, which will go into effect in 60 days, accomplishes much of what the earlier proposal would have while steering clear of a potential problem. Some feared the term “unsafe” was too subjective and could lead to complaints about occupied properties and their accessory structures.
Board members are more concerned about vacant structures and the one mentioned most frequently early on and referenced, but not named Monday night, is the vacant Victorian on Route 14 that once housed the Rosewood Inn.
Vacant for the past 25 years, the sprawling three-story structure has fallen into disrepair, but is still standing despite at least two fires that were intentionally set by vandals who were subsequently arrested.
Board members have mentioned the building when discussing the justification for an ordinance that will allow them to exert some regulatory authority over vacant structures whose owners would be required to register them annually.
“Allowing buildings to remain indefinitely vacant even in the absence of code violations or boarding is detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare; unreasonably interferes with the reasonable and lawful use of other property within the neighborhood; may pose a danger to first responders in an emergency; and detracts from the appearance and good order of the neighborhood,” the ordinance states.
The ordinance only applies to buildings that are vacant, but does include several exemptions.
There is an exemption for warehouses and garages and buildings used on a seasonal basis. Deer camps would be exempt, provided they are used “periodically,” and residents who spend their winters in Florida or are on active military duty needn’t worry about registering their homes. Structures being renovated or repaired are also exempt as are those “being maintained and actively monitored by the owner.” The latter category requires code compliance and the “prevention of criminal activity on the premises.”
Board member Jessica Worn said ensuring vacant buildings are secure, structurally stable and registered with the town are the primary goals of an ordinance.
“It’s not to say: ‘Hey, you need to tear this building down,” she said.
The ordinance gives the board broad discretion to waive registration fees that haven’t yet been met and sets strict standards for owners of properties that have been vacant for at least 60 days.
The list is long, but periodic painting or some other surface treatment will be required, foundations must be crack-free, and owners must provide the town with proof of liability insurance on an annual basis.
The ordinance allows the town to assess a civil penalty of up to $100 per violation that would compound daily if repairs aren’t underway within 30 days after the owner is notified of violations.
The ordinance will go into effect in 60 days unless the town receives a petition signed by 5% of the town’s registered voters in the next 44 days. A petition would provide voters a chance to overrule the board and repeal the ordinance at a special election.
If there is opposition to the ordinance it hasn’t been vocal and those in the audience Monday night raised no objections.
The board also adopted a new highway policy. Among the more notable changes is a reimbursement for mailboxes damaged during the winter and a reminder snow can’t be plowed across town roads.
Graham said the town will still pay up to $35 to replace damaged mailboxes, but only those that have been physically hit by a plow. The town is not responsible for damage caused by snow coming off the blade of the plow.
Meanwhile, residents who have their driveways plowed can’t have the snow pushed across the road, due to safety-related concerns that were a problem last year.
The policy also limits the town’s exposure to upgrading roads in instances where the deeded right of way is more narrow than today’s road standards. In those instances, the town won’t cover the cost of widening the road.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
