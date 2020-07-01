WATERBURY — Vermont State Police are investigating graffiti tied to a white supremacist group that was painted on the dam at Waterbury Reservoir.
Police say they were called to Waterbury Reservoir on Wednesday, after a worker found the graffiti on the east side of the dam — a location that has little visibility to the public and is not viewable from the water.
“The graffiti was identified as coming from the hate group Patriot Front and was applied using a stencil, allowing ... the offender to apply the images quickly then leave. There is no video of the site on the dam where the graffiti was applied, and there are no known witnesses or suspects,” a press release on the incident states.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Patriot Front is an image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism. Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country.
The SPLC website notes, “Patriot Front (PF) is a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of August 12, 2017. The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration.”
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources on Wednesday afternoon removed the graffiti. State police informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.