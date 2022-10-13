MONTPELIER — Stephen Whitaker once again was the man at the microphone at City Hall on Wednesday night — picking up where he left off in June when he was escorted from council chambers at the direction of Mayor Anne Watson and arrested by Police Chief Brian Peete.

More than four months after pleading innocent to charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violations of conditions of release, Whitaker lit into the councilors for the events that precipitated his mid-meeting arrest in June.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.