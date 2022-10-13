MONTPELIER — Stephen Whitaker once again was the man at the microphone at City Hall on Wednesday night — picking up where he left off in June when he was escorted from council chambers at the direction of Mayor Anne Watson and arrested by Police Chief Brian Peete.
More than four months after pleading innocent to charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violations of conditions of release, Whitaker lit into the councilors for the events that precipitated his mid-meeting arrest in June.
“Shame on you for tolerating somebody being arrested for exercising their First Amendment rights,” he said. “You all just think that it’s par for the course. That’s on you, and you need to deal with it … individually and collectively.”
Whitaker, a tireless council critic who was crushed by Watson in this year’s mayoral race, was just warming up. He had most of his allotted two minutes left — he spoke for three before complaining the council-adopted limit that played a role in his arrest was “unconstitutional.”
Whitaker complained about what he characterized as a “corrupt police department,” made reference to “brutal lying officers,” and circled back to what he described as the council’s apparent disinterest in the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
“You all are going to appoint ‘fact-finders’ for the ‘arts committee-gate’ and you’re not going to appoint ‘fact-finders’ to address issues like the police chief violently assaulting somebody in the hallway for exercising their First Amendment rights on direction of the mayor?” he asked.
Whitaker then steered back to more familiar territory. He complained about public records requests that weren’t handled to his satisfaction by City Manager Bill Fraser, while reviving his frequently used description of Fraser as the city’s “mis-manager.”
“This city needs an attorney that will hold Bill Fraser accountable,” Whitaker said, adding: “We’ve got a city manager (Fraser) who walks up to an across-the-line regularly.”
By then, Whitaker’s two minutes were up, but he was allowed to continue uninterrupted.
Whitaker pivoted from the assertion that legal expenses associated with the city’s failure to comply with public records request should come out of Fraser’s paycheck. He said debris near Confluence Park hadn’t been picked up, and he feared a forecast calling for rain would wash it into the river.
“What is it about this hypocrisy of environmental stewardship that you don’t act on?” he asked, before squeezing in a complaint about the two-minute time limit and sitting down.
That is something Whitaker refused to do when warned repeatedly by Watson during the June meeting that was briefly interrupted when Peete, who was at the meeting for another agenda item, escorted him from council chambers.
After Whitaker returned to his seat Wednesday night he was admonished by Watson for disruptive behavior and warned for making “offensive gestures.” Watson told Whitaker if she had to warn him a second time she would ask him to leave the public meeting.
As the session was ending, Fraser circled back to some of Whitaker’s comments at the beginning.
According to Fraser, the river cleanup had been scheduled the past four Fridays, but canceled for safety reasons. He said it was tentatively scheduled again today.
“If it is safe to put people in there and do the work we will put people in there and do it,” he said, stressing the complaint hadn’t been ignored.
Fraser also said Whitaker’s latest public records request — one that began as a request for complaints he’d received about Peete’s professionalism and was broadened to any records in the city system involving Peete and professionalism.
Fraser said the only complaints he’d received about Peete were from Whitaker, and the broader search turned up 64,000 documents most — if not all were likely unresponsive to the pending request, but would have to be sorted to through to make that determination. He said he offered Whitaker the option of paying for the time — beyond 30 minutes — it would take to comb through those documents and he declined.
Watson said it was unfortunate the professionalism of the police department and Fraser were publicly “attacked” and indicated both are doing a “great job” and enjoy her unflinching support.
“I’m very grateful for the work that you (Fraser) do (and) that the police department does,” she said.
