EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board is now considering a draft budget that would reduce spending by nearly 2% in the pre-K-12 district that is anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
First-year Superintendent Bryan Olkowski and retiring Business Administrator Lori Bibeau delivered what Chairman Scott Thompson described as a "politically savvy" proposal during the board's virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Several members said they need to know more before deciding whether they can support the draft budget, but all were assured the proposal more than meets the parameters they established last month.
The $34.8 million draft now on the table calls for spending roughly $670,000 less than the $35.4 million budget voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester approved in March — a reduction of roughly 1.9%. The proposal also contemplates spending nearly $1.9 million less than the $36.6 million first draft.
More importantly, Olkowski said it would turn what was recently projected as a 3.7% increase — $1.3 million — in the budget's net impact on taxes into a 1% — $354,000 — reduction.
Spending would go down. The net tax impact of the budget would drop, as would the district's projected equalized tax rate. What was forecast as a 14.8-cent increase last month would drop to 3.9 cents. Both are best estimates based on information that is currently available and the actual impact on individual towns will be dictated by their common level of appraisal (CLA), which will be released by the state later this month.
Based on existing CLAs for each community rate hike associated with latest draft of the budget would range from a low of 3.8 cents in Berlin to a high of 4.2 cents in Calais.
All of that assumes the board is comfortable with a plan members were told reduced the net tax impact by nearly $1.7 million, or 4.7%, from the earlier draft.
Board members said they grasped the math, but some were hungry for more detail — particularly with respect to staffing changes, which account for more than $1.1 million of the proposed reductions.
Olkowski said he did not plan to publicly discuss specific positions and some decisions — including roughly $300,000 of a $390,000 proposed reduction in "administrative" staff had not yet been identified. What he did say is the latest draft attempts to exploit the "unique opportunity" to reduce and restructure staffing based on vacancies by the incentivized early retirement program offered by the board earlier this year. He said it creatively uses fund balance to cover one-time costs and costs that could be covered by federal funding associated with the COVID-19 pandemic during the coming fiscal year.
In all, 15 eligible employees — seven professional staff and eight support staff — accepted the early retirement option and Olkowski said the district is taking a hard look at those positions. Some will likely be filled with less expensive replacement, and others will be restructured or eliminated.
The revised proposal reflects a plan to use available surplus funds to cover the first-year expense of the early retirement option this fiscal year. Among other things, that will cover the district's one-year health insurance obligation and trim that $67,000 expense from the budget now being considered.
Bibeau, who is retiring at the end of the year, walked the board through the proposed changes.
According to Bibeau, the proposal reflects more than $325,000 in reductions associated with negotiated items.
Topping that list is $231,000 in savings based on an adjustment in health insurance reimbursement that was approved by the board Wednesday night. The adjustment, board members were told, was warranted given the district's actual claims experience.
Also, Bibeau said the proposal reflects $68,000 in savings based on fresh salary estimates, $67,000 in savings associated with pre-paying for the health insurance for early retirees, and $20,000 in miscellaneous reductions. Also, it contemplates $61,000 in health insurance costs based on plan choices that were made by employees after the first draft of the budget was proposed.
The staffing changes provoked the most questions, most of which went unanswered.
Revised estimates indicate the district expects to save $563,000 in personnel costs largely tied to restructuring associated with early retirees. The proposal reflects $390,000 in administrative savings most of which haven't yet been identified and a decision to full-time positions that were created in response to the COVID crisis from the budget.
Those positions — account for roughly $200,000 — and could be paid for with surplus funds if needed during the fiscal year that starts July 1. The change would likely improve the district's chances of obtaining federal reimbursement for the positions, as it did this year because they will not be a budgeted expense.
Three new positions — a full-time facilities director ($115,000), a half-time health teacher ($39,000), and a part-time early-education coordinator ($27,000) are included in the budget.
The first two positions were board priorities and Olkowski said the latter could be part of restructuring now being considered.
The proposal also reflects more than $423,000 in nonsalary savings, which range from $20,000 for technology education to $263,000 in repair and maintenance for U-32. The latter was described as a "one-time" reduction.
Though board members agreed the draft budget satisfied the parameters they established, several said they needed more information before deciding whether they could support it.
School Director Jill Olson was one of them.
Olson said it was difficult to weigh the implication of the staffing changes without more information about what positions would be restructured or eliminated.
"The implications are hard to understand without the detail," Olson said, echoing a sentiment expressed by board members Karoline May, Chris McVeigh, Lindy Johnson and Jaiel Pulskamp.
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet said he, too, was cautiously optimistic, but skeptical about the latest draft.
"All in all, the numbers are really impressive," he said, adding: "I think we want to know what the down-side is even if you don't know it yet."
Board members Dorothy Naylor and Stephen Looke were among those who said they were prepared to support the latest administrative proposal.
"These are really hard times, and we have to make some uncomfortable decisions," Naylor said. "I can support it."
Looke said he didn't see a reason not to.
"They've done exactly what we asked them to do," he said of Olkowski and his leadership team.
The board will resume its deliberations when it meets Jan. 6 and must finalize the spending plan that will be on next year's Town Meeting Day ballot on Jan. 20.
