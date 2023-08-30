It’s Friday. John Hayes, 60, is asleep in a hospital bed at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was admitted the day before, following his exit from the Cortina Inn, where he’d been living for 28 days on a state voucher program. He hadn’t been feeling well, and chalked his breathing issues up to his smoking habit, but came to find out that his lung problems were a little more serious than he’d previously believed.
Hayes woke up to talk to the Herald about the fact that he’s got no idea where he’s going to go upon leaving the hospital. He said in a text message the following Wednesday that he’s still there and might be discharged on Thursday, but to where, he doesn’t know. Hospital staff have told him he won’t be put on the street, but regardless of what happens to him, he’s still about to turn 61 and has no stable housing.
Hayes has lived in Poultney for most of his life, barring a few stints here and there in neighboring towns and other states. For about 20 years, he lived in a house with his elderly mother, taking care of her and helping with bills until she died a few years ago at the age of 95.
“When she passed, you know how family can be, and I pretty much got screwed,” he said.
He lived in a camper with his girlfriend for a time, but the vehicle is no longer usable.
“It just got to the point where, you can’t live in a camper, not in the winter time around here for any length of time,” he said.
The couple had planned to move to Florida in the camper, but that plan fell through. He said that his girlfriend has two school-age children and is dealing with her own issues. They hope to follow through on their plan at a later date, but being hospitalized complicates things.
“This kind of all came all at once to me,” he said. “I’ve never been in this situation before, I’ve always had my own apartment or house or whatnot — this is all new to me.”
Hayes has spent his working life working as a bartender in restaurants and the like, mostly in this region.
“I can’t work now,” he said. “My back and everything is bad.”
He gets about $900 per month from Social Security Disability, and has 3SquaresVT benefits, but the rents he’s seen — even for small apartments — range from $800 to $1,200, or more. He’s got a caseworker helping him find housing through one of the local agencies, but has been told he might be waiting anywhere from two days to two years for a spot.
Hayes said that he might be able to live outside if he was in his 20s or 30s, but in his 60s he believes he’d be dead within a week.
What prompted him to contact the Herald was a conversation he had with someone at Vermont 211, an informational hub service people can call to find where they can access various social services.
“The lady there, she says, ‘John, don’t feel you’re alone.’ She says they turned away a single mother with two kids, told her the same thing. That’s when I decided to call the Herald and say something needs to be done. I don’t give a (expletive), a single mom and two kids needs more help than I do.”
Asked about how it handles discharging patients who are experiencing homelessness, Rutland Regional Medical Center released a lengthy statement from Kathleen Boyd, senior director of care management and population health.
Boyd stated that discharging a patient is a complicated, highly individualized process, and that’s true for everyone who stays there. There’s no separate policy for people without a place to go.
“Most importantly, the plan is individualized to the patient, is developed by the care team, and is appropriate for the patient based on their medical, behavioral or psychiatric needs,” she stated. “All elements of the discharge planning evaluation are equally important. Housing is but one of those elements that requires consideration.”
RRMC is responsible for ensuring patients are successfully discharged. It also has to keep in mind the need for beds for those coming in.
“Homelessness does not necessarily result in a patient being unable to be transitioned from the hospital setting,” she stated. “It is rare that we have an individual who is ‘unsheltered-homeless.’ Many have a place to go to, be it a friend’s home or to a room, which has been arranged for them by a member of Economic Services.”
The hospital works to make sure patients being discharged have somewhere to go.
“If someone arrives at the hospital with an emergent medical or psychiatric condition and identifies as ‘unsheltered-homeless,’ the care team connects them with community experts who can assist with emergency housing, such as the Division of Economic Services through the Agency of Human Services,” Boyd stated. “Experts are available to assist individuals with emergency housing. The typical scenario is a member of the Social Work team arranges an appointment and then transportation to the appointment to meet with housing experts. We also refer individuals to The (Open Door) Mission, and in emergency situations, we may help a patient arrange for a night’s stay at a local hotel.”
Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, said this is a challenging issue for many people and institutions, and it happens quite often. A person experiencing homelessness finds themselves able to be discharged from a hospital, but they need someone to help them with their after-care, or they need to run back and forth to doctor appointments.
“They may not qualify for a motel voucher, so hospitals will just release them; it’s a regular occurrence that people are released from the hospital bed to our shelter, and other shelters around the state, and sometimes it works out,” said DeAngelis. “They’re well enough to get by. Not infrequently, it doesn’t work out, and sometimes we send people back because we know we can’t give them the support they need.”
It’s a hole in the social safety net that many are aware of, he said. Right now, Good Samaritan Haven is talking with some of its partners about developing an acre of land it has in Berlin for what’s called “medical respite housing.” Homeless individuals leaving the hospital could go there and be helped for a while with their aftercare by some level of medical professional.
DeAngelis said there’s only one medical respite housing site in Vermont right now. It was established by Champlain Housing Trust with the help of University of Vermont Medical Center.
Brenda Siegel, the Democratic nominee for Vermont governor in 2022 who has been an advocate for people experiencing homelessness, said people that are unhoused often have trouble getting into the hospital to begin with.
“First of all, people go in, and they often aren’t taken as seriously because they are experiencing houselessness, and there’s an assumption that they’re there because they don’t have somewhere else to be, and oftentimes that’s not true,” she said. “In fact, people experiencing homelessness have a much higher percentage of health conditions than others.”
This isn’t true in every case, she said, but people experiencing homelessness often run into the same treatment that other marginalized groups have reported from medical providers.
Siegel said that through her work she’s spoken to people who’ve been denied, or had delayed, medical procedures because they would have nowhere they could live following said procedure.
Homeless people in need of mental health services find themselves in similar situations with housing, she said.
During the pandemic, Vermont used its General Assistance Emergency Housing Program to shelter otherwise homeless folks in participating hotels and motels. There were some issues with that, but one big issue was where would all those people go when the program ended? It wound down this summer, leading local officials looking for options.
In Rutland City, there’s planning for a transitional housing campus, hopefully to open next year. Rutland City Mayor Michael Doenges said there’s room for medical respite housing in that plan, and he said he hopes by working with the housing groups and the hospital, it can be included.
A woman who spoke with the Herald on Monday said that she’s been living at the Cortina Inn on a voucher for nearly two years with her 18-year-old son. Despite technically being an adult, her son’s mental and emotional issues have him functioning on the level of a 12- or 13-year-old. They’re leaving the hotel because her son’s mental health problems led him to damage property and be issued a no-trespassing order.

The woman said that despite her son explicitly stating that he wishes to harm himself and others, she can’t get him admitted anywhere. When she tries, the medical screeners keep asking her son questions until his anxiety over being institutionalized leads him to tell them that he’s fine, and they let him go.
“It’s just really a chaotic situation, it’s just very stressful,” she said. “I’m trying to hold it together the best that I can, but meanwhile my own sanity and my own mental health has been … self-care has gone by the wayside because I’m being stretched so thin just trying to take care of my child.”
She said they were leaving the Cortina Inn on Monday to stay with a loose acquaintance in Fair Haven for a night, and hopefully find another hotel that will accept her voucher.
“I feel like my hands are tied, and I don’t know what else to do to help my child,” she said. “You think the hospital, or the doctors, or the state and these advocates and these people are the ones that are supposed to help meet you and help walk you through these processes, and instead it seems like we’re met with either, they don’t care, or derision, or they just don’t have any interest in helping us figure out how to manage his care.”
