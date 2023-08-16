Seminary Hill Fairgrounds.jpeg

A drawing depicts the old fairground on Seminary Hill in Montpelier.

We think of the Vermont State Fair as belonging to the city of Rutland, but that was not always the case. In the first half of the 19th century, the State Fair was held in towns around Vermont, including Bennington, Burlington and St. Albans. In 1853, it was convened in Montpelier.

The grounds for this fair comprised an empty plateau of land atop what is now East State Street. The only enhancement was a trotting track, as the breeding and racing of horses was of paramount importance at that time.