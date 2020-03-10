On Feb. 14, 1811, a Montpelier newspaper reported the appearance of a virus that had lethal consequences in surrounding towns.
"Spotted fever. This dreadful disorder has made its appearance in Brookfield, Williamstown and Barre; there have been two or three cases in this village. In the former place, we learn that there are 40 or fifty cases. It is said to be considerably sickly in Barre. The last Vermont Republican says there are 30 or 40 cases in Woodstock, where it first appeared; and three deaths have taken place during the last week."
This malady of the 19th century was, medical historians agree, a variety of meningitis, a viral infection with serious medical consequences that can cause severe symptoms and often results in death.
A yearly account of spotted fever mortality in the Watchman for January 1812 noted, “the hand of the Lord has been very heavy upon this people, and we have reason to be deeply humbled under his rebukes.” To those, who survive, “be ye also ready.”
Life on the New England frontier was perilous and uncertain. By 1812 Montpelier had suffered three epidemics. Thompson’s 1860 History of Montpelier recorded them sequentially.
"The first of these was the dysentery which fatally prevailed throughout the town during the summer and fall of 1802. The second epidemic was the typhus fever which prevailed to a considerable extent in the summer season of 1806, and proved fatal to Montpelier’s favorite and most honored citizen, David Wing, Jr. then Secretary of State. The third epidemic visiting the town was that fearful disease known by the name of spotted fever, which to the general alarm of the inhabitants, suddenly made its appearance in the village in the winter of 1811," it noted.
Joseph Gallup’s 1815 treatise, "Epidemic Diseases in Vermont," described the symptoms of this disease. “Almost every practitioner in the country must have noticed eruptions on the skin which are noticed in what is more strictly called spotted fever.” Gallup observed that the eruptions “which had given name to this disease” are present in only one sixth of the cases and then, only in a specific stage of the disease – most commonly on the second day. It sometimes resembled flea bites, with a dark red color. “When numerous, along with a dusky appearance in the skin, they exhibit a very forbidding aspect.”
Gallup’s recommended treatment included “opium, brandy, and ardent spirits.”
During the epidemic of 1811, Gallup was called to perform an autopsy on the body of a woman who had succumbed to the disease in just 14 hours after its onset. He found that “the whole of her body was variegated like the adder, with deep purple spots bounded irregularly by the more natural appearance of her skin.”
In Montpelier, the first victim was Sybil Brown, the 9-year-old daughter of Amasa Brown. On Jan. 2 she “was sliding with her mates on the ice, and the next morning a corpse.”
Rev. Chester Wright, the first settled minister of Montpelier, preached a sermon at her funeral on Jan. 5, 1811. The wives of Aaron Griswold and Jonathan Shepard were next “and as suddenly destroyed by this terrible epidemic which struck and swept over the village.” Although there were 70 cases of spotted fever in Montpelier, the aforementioned three victims were the sum total of deaths.
The low mortality was ascribed to the skill of the resident physician, Dr. Edward Lamb.
Lamb was born in Leicester, Massachusetts, and educated at the academy there which counted Jacob Davis, founder of Montpelier, as one of its two initial benefactors. Lamb attended medical lectures in Boston and Cambridge and studied with Dr. Fisk in Southbridge until he moved to Montpelier in 1795.
Marrying Polly Witherell in 1803, he was elected to various town offices and represented Montpelier in the legislature for three terms. In 1806 he delivered the formal oration on the occasion of the first Fourth of July celebration in town.
Thompson’s History of Montpelier notes, “in all the ordinary diseases his skill was equal to that of other good physicians – in fevers, it was so obviously prominent as to place him with the very ablest practitioners of Vermont. During the run of that fearful epidemic, the spotted fever, in the village and its outskirts, Dr. Lamb had the principal care of seventy cases and lost but three out of the whole number,” it noted.
At the same time he was treating the residents of Montpelier, the disease decimated the village of Moretown and killed 70 in Woodstock.
Despite Lamb’s skill as a physician, Montpelier residents found fault with other aspects of his character.
Thompson’s History explains: "In all his own pecuniary affairs, he was singularly careless and remiss. More than half the time, it is believed, he made no charges for his services at all. He rarely dunned any man, and if he did, it was when he happened to be hard pressed for money to keep up his unusually plain and cheap way of living. ... Thus, he passed his long and useful life, in which he was everybody’s servant, and everybody’s friend but his own."
He, ironically, died “seized with one of the ten thousand fevers he had so successfully managed in others.” He “passed peacefully away at the age of about seventy-four years, universally regretted and universally respected.”
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
