MONTPELIER – With few exceptions – the Capital City among them – variables that will be used in setting property tax rates across Vermont in coming weeks are now fixed. They reflect the community-specific price of financing public education.
Based on education tax rates, it appears some pre-Town Meeting projections were better than others in central Vermont.
In Montpelier, however, they were wildly off, but that’s only because officials in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District assumed no change in the city’s sub-75% common level of appraisal (CLA) when calculating what they estimated would be a 3-cent rate increase.
With Montpelier now in the final phase of a citywide reappraisal, the city’s CLA likely will exceed 100% when it’s done, triggering a corresponding reduction in yet-to-be-set education tax rates.
The reappraisal was a known wild card when Business Manager Christina Kimball cranked out tax rate projections in the two-town district that includes Roxbury.
Kimball’s six-month-old estimates for Roxbury were pretty much spot on. She predicted in January the education tax rate for Roxbury would be just over $1.30-per-$100 assessed property value. The June-ending figure set by the state was less than three-tenths of a cent higher than that.
A year removed from its own reappraisal, the Roxbury’s CLA slipped from 110.74% of fair market value to 97.62% – causing its homestead rate to jump nearly 8 cents and the rate for non-homestead rate increase by almost 10 cents to $1.4249-per-$100 assessed property value.
The budget process went into overtime in the Barre Unified Union School District this year, where a combination of conservative estimates and a better read on how the now-concluded legislative session would play out yielded tax rate projections that were pretty close to spot on in Barre and Barre Town.
Both reflect increases that are within a half-cent of the homestead rates set by the state.
In Barre, the homestead rate increased from $1.3187- to $1.4066-per-$100 assessed property value – an increase of 8.79 cents. Business Manager Lisa Perreault projected an 8.47-cent increase heading into the budget re-vote in May. The non-homestead rate in Barre increased from $1.5837 to $1.6808.
Both rates will be paired with the municipal portion of the tax rate that will set a little later than usual this year – delaying the due date for the first installment from mid-August to mid-September.
The homestead rate increase was less pronounced in Barre Town, where it climbed from $1.1761- to $1.2142-per-$100 assessed property value – an increase of just over 3.8 cents. Perreault predicted the increase would be just under 3.6 cents. Barre Town’s non-homestead rate increased from $1.4123 to $1.4509, or about 3.7 cents.
While it is more normal than not for a community’s homestead rate to be higher than its non-homestead rate, the five-town Washington Central Unified Union School District bucked that trend across the board again this year. The rates used to calculate the tax bill for commercial property is significantly lower in all five towns than the rates used to determine how much a single-family home should be taxed for education purposes.
Homestead rates for Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester also are higher than was forecasted by Business Administrator Susanne Gann in the run-up to Town Meeting Day.
Three of the five towns are facing double digit rate increases: 11.48 cents in Berlin; 11.57 cents in Calais; and 11.79 cents in Middlesex.
None of them were based on earlier estimates that predicted Berlin’s homestead rate would climb 8 cents; Calais homeowners could expect a 7.3-cent rate increase; and their counterparts in Middlesex an increase of 7.7 cents.
Those estimates – like the ones for East Montpelier and Worcester – were made much earlier in the legislative session, and did not factor in lawmakers’ eventual approval of funding for universal school meals.
What was projected as a 5.3-cent increase in East Montpelier’s homestead rate nearly doubled to 9.38 cents, and while Worcester remains the bargain of the bunch, the 1.5-cent projection has given way to a 5.44-cent rate increase.
The new homestead rates in the Washington Central district range from a high of $1.8637-per-$100 assessed property value in Calais to a low of $1.7343 in Berlin. Clustered in between are Middlesex ($1.8229), East Montpelier ($1.7968) and Worcester ($1.7444).
All of those rates a higher than corresponding rates for non-homestead properties, and all reflect more muted increases.
As was the case with its homestead rate, Berlin’s new non-homestead rate – $1.6182 – is the lowest of its sister towns in Washington Central, while reflecting the largest year-over-year increase – 7.36 cents.
The non-homestead rate in Middlesex – $1.7009 – is up 7 cents, while the comparable rate in Calais is up 6.66 cents to a district-high $1.739.
The new non-homestead rate in East Montpelier – $1.6765 – reflects an increase of 4.71 cents, while Worcester’s non-homestead rate – $1.6227 – is up 1.03 cents.
The new homestead rates in the two-town Paine Mountain School District aren’t far off from Business Manager Chris Locarno’s earlier projections, though the 1-cent rate increase forecasted for Williamstown is closer to 2 cents, and the 1-cent rate reduction predicted for Northfield is roughly half that.
The homestead rate in Williamstown ticked up from $1.3582- to $1.3768-per-$100 assessed property value, while the comparable rate in Northfield ticked down from $1.4969 to $1.4915.
Non-homestead rates in both Paine Mountain towns are significantly higher and experienced larger increases.
The new non-homestead rate in Williamstown – $1.621 – reflects an increase of more than 8 cents. In Northfield, the non-homestead rate increased just over 6 cents to $1.7561.
Locarno’s projections in the neighboring Echo Valley Community School District were even closer to spot on.
In January, Locarno predicted the homestead rate in Orange would remain unchanged, and it pretty much did, though the old rate – $1.3129 – is slightly higher than the new one – $1.3094.
The 2-cent rate reduction, Locarno forecast for the homestead rate in Washington was even closer to accurate. The rate dropped from $1.3614- to $1.3416-per $100 assessed property value.
The new non-homestead rates – $1.5438 in Orange and $1.5987 in Washington – were essentially unchanged.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com