BARRE — The School Board picked a date and will soon settle on a dollar figure as it moves swiftly to revive a budget that narrowly failed for the second time earlier this week.
Meeting for the first time since voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively rejected a revised $50.4 million school spending plan, 1,407-1,395, board members confronted that reality and tentatively agreed on a path forward.
It’s one that jettisons an earlier proposal for a June-ending special election in favor of an earlier alternative that leaves time to bring back the budget should it fail for the third time June 9. Board members didn't approve the warning, but that’s the date — a Wednesday — their twice-defeated budget is expected to be back on the ballot in Barre and Barre Town.
Though voters in both communities are used to voting on Tuesdays, board members were told the recommendation to shift to a Wednesday election was driven by a desire to limit "disruption" at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
Barre Town students were taught remotely on Tuesday to avoid a conflict with the local election that was held in the school's gymnasium. Wednesdays are already an early dismissal day in the pre-K-12 district and the board was told voting on June 9, instead of Tuesday, June 8, would limit the loss of in-person instruction for students in Barre Town.
Picking the date was the easy part for a board that agreed to meet next Thursday to finalize the warning for next month's special election. That exercise will first require deciding just how much to ask voters to spend on the operation of a school system that includes separate pre-K-8 schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School.
A $50.5 million option didn't fly on Town Meeting Day and a $50.4 million alternative that included roughly $565,000 in budget adjustments failed on Tuesday. Both votes were close and both times the budget passed narrowly in Barre, but failed by a slightly wider margin in Barre Town.
While the difference Tuesday was razor-thin, School Director Sarah Pregent said she was less concerned that the budget failed by 12 votes than she was by 1,407 "no" votes.
"That's a large number of people that voted us down," said Pregent, who heads a finance committee that will meet on Tuesday to consider recommending additional adjustments to the budget.
Pregent predicted that conversation would include $120,000 in cuts the committee discussed, but opted not to recommend to the board after the budget failed in March.
The two-tiered proposal would have first trimmed an extra $60,000 from the budget by eliminating $20,000 in funding for field trips and cutting a part-time technology staff person. The next level of cuts would entail eliminating a $57,000 duplicating clerk's position at Barre Town and $3,000 in money budgeted for contracted services for the business department. The duplicating clerk's position is peculiar to Barre Town. There is no comparable position at Barre City Elementary and Middle School or at Spaulding.
The board was never presented with those options and it didn't discuss them in any detail Thursday as members reacted to the latest budget defeat with a range of emotions and some suggestions.
School Director Gina Akley said she was frustrated.
Akley noted the board issued letters of intent to teachers and staff more than a month ago severely limiting its ability to cut staff even if it wanted to. There are a number of unfilled positions, but she said many are for students with special needs and she wasn't inclined to look there.
Akley said she has already been lobbied to spare sports and programs and was struggling to come up with a right-sized response to the negative vote.
"I feel like we’re being asked to do the impossible," she said. "I feel like we're being asked to 'deliver high-quality education' and 'spend less money,' and it's really hard to do those things."
Board Chair Sonya Spaulding was defensive, noting that had the just-defeated budget passed the school tax rate in Barre would have increased an average of 3% during the past eight fiscal years, while Barre Town's would have increased an average of zero percent.
Spaulding said those figures include last year's out-sized increase, which was due largely to a statewide health insurance plan that had a more pronounced effect on Barre's budget than it did on most other districts. She also acknowledged a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal, which is expected to drive the education tax rate in Barre Town down 16% contributed to the 8-year average for that community.
Spaulding said the reappraisal doesn't discount what she argued has been a history of stability with respect to education tax rates in both communities.
“This is data, these are facts, these are numbers, this is math,” she said. “I’m just encouraging you to understand we are being very fiscally responsible in our numbers and we do not have wildly outrageous budgets."
For the moment, the Barre board doesn't have a budget, and members reached for reasons why wondering what, if anything, could be done about them.
School Director Alice Farrell urged the board to think beyond the budget, because the voters she has spoken to are doing so. For them, she said, the budget is part of a larger economic picture — one where the cost of gas and food are climbing and the inflation rate is projected to jump to 4.2%.
Farrell suggested those economic trends have rattled some retirees who fear they might have to sell their homes because they can't say with any certainty what approval of the budget will mean when it comes to their tax bills.
"We need to be able to remove ... that fear that ... because of what we’re ... doing as a School Board they could possibly lose everything they have," she said. "We can only support what the public can pay for and if people believe they can't pay for it, they are not going to support us no matter what we say."
Farrell said her strong preference would be to level-fund the tax rate — even if that meant tapping additional surplus funds given a hefty fund balance the district is now projecting.
School Director Guy Isabelle also hinted the projected surplus might could be considered by the committee, while board member Tim Boltin said he'd prefer to cut costs.
Boltin said limiting limiting the budget increase — currently about 3.8% — to the cost of living — 1.9% — would be something he believed the community could support.
Pressed by Spaulding, Boltin didn't say what he would cut to get there, but suggested he was not surprised by Tuesday's results given complaints from parents whose call for more in-person instruction has now been answered and lingering heartburn over a teachers contract that will expire in less than seven weeks.
"I can completely understand why people are irritated with the budget," he said. "I can completely understand it."
School Director Renee Badeau said she wasn't convinced Tuesday's "no" vote was "about the numbers," noting Barre's budget was one of only three in the state that failed on Town Meeting Day.
Spaulding agreed, noting municipal budgets — Barre's in March and Barre Town's on Tuesday — both passed.
The board did hear from one resident who pushed back on several assertions made during the course of the meeting.
Josh Howard didn't dispute Spaulding's recitation of Barre Town's education tax rates, but argued it was "misleading." The tax rate, he said, will drop as a result of an overdue reappraisal, but that doesn't mean homeowners will pay less to finance a school district that is spending more.
Howard said property values will climb — in many cases substantially — and while the tax rate will plummet as a result, most tax bills won't.
"Taxes are going up (in Barre Town) unless you bulldozed your home," he said, describing the board's decision to issue letters of intent to teachers as a self-inflicted wound.
"That’s your fault for spending money before you had it guaranteed," he said.
In preparation for next week's meeting, board members authorized an online survey that will allow residents to indicate how they voted on the budget and why, and to rank areas, from academics and athletics to transportation and technology, that are important to them.
