BARRE — City councilors inched closer to selling the historic Wheelock Building amid what some complained was a troubling dearth of detail and an acknowledgment theirs might not be the last word.
The council also agreed to buy nearly 5 acres of undevelopable land for $50,000 in order to expand the city-owned Cow Pasture.
Two weeks after authorizing City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro to negotiate the sale of the Wheelock Building to Fox Market LLC, the council voted, 5-2, to authorize him to sign a purchase and sales contract with Fox Market owners Doni Cain and Olivia Dunton.
The largely boilerplate contract included a handful of “special conditions” that most ultimately agreed were sufficient, but some found wanting.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon was among the latter.
Lauzon said he’d hoped to see more with respect to Cain's and Dunton’s plans to preserve the historic building that has served as a rent-free home for the Barre Partnership for the past three years and is best known for its decades-long run as the local senior center.
“I want to see the building preserved and restored and there’s nothing in this purchase and sales agreement that gives me any comfort … that that building is going to be restored,” he said.
Cain and Dunton publicly expressed interest in preserving the historic features of the unique building, and the contract presented for the council’s approval reflects their agreement to do that.
The problem, Lauzon said, is the specific details of what that might look like haven’t yet been presented, and neither has a detailed plan and timeline for renovations.
Storellicastro said both will be in coming weeks under the terms of the agreement the council approved Tuesday night. He said two yet-to-be-negotiated addendum — one providing the city with a right of first refusal in the event Fox Market opts to sell the building in the future and the other detailing its historic preservation plans — will require subsequent council approval.
“You’re not signing … the building away,” he said, suggesting approving the agreement would allow the 30-day clock to start ticking for those who might want to circulate a petition and force a public vote on the real estate transaction while he continues to negotiate some of its terms.
Citing his long-stated interest in seeing the property restored, Lauzon said he was concerned that issue wasn’t more fully addressed in the purchase and sales contract presented for the council’s approval.
“As long as a (renovation) plan has been submitted, it doesn’t matter if the council likes it or not, does it?” he asked. “Submitting the plan fulfills the contractual obligation.”
Lauzon said that was problematic in his view, as was a condition the city reimburse Fox Market LLC for costs associated with a pre-sale inspection in the event a petition objecting to the sale is signed by 5% of the city’s voters, forces a special election, and the sale is blocked.
Lauzon said that wasn’t previously discussed.
“I have a really hard time reimbursing anyone for a charter provision that was there all along,” he said.
Lauzon, who voted with the majority in authorizing Storellicastro to negotiate the sale to Fox Market two weeks ago, cited those objections in voting against the purchase and sales contract Tuesday night.
Lauzon was joined by Councilor Michael Boutin, who slammed the council’s handling of the possible sale of the city-owned building.
“I’ve hated this whole process,” he said. "It was not transparent, it was pushed very quickly, and I just don’t think we should be selling the (Wheelock) Building."
“There’s a lot of sentimental feelings toward that building and not knowing what’s going to happen to it after we just hand the keys over is a huge problem for me and a lot of people in the community,” Boutin added.
Though Councilor Michael Deering voted with the majority, he said the process was problematic.
“I just feel like we’re constantly rushing this decision,” he said.
Councilors Samn Stockwell and Teddy Waszazak pushed back on the suggestion the decision had been rushed, with Stockwell noting the process had spanned months and Waszazak suggesting it was “years” if you include aborted discussions of selling the Wheelock Building in 2019.
Then there was Councilor Emel Cambel, who acknowledged differing opinions among councilors, but suggested it was time to move on.
“I think it behooves us when we make a decision to stay with our decision,” she said.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick was more forceful.
“This has been much more deliberate, much more public notice, much more transparent than any real estate transaction that I’ve been a part of in my three years on the council,” said Hemmerick, who ran the meeting remotely due to a fresh case of COVID-19.
In addition to defending the process, Hemmerick went to bat for the purchasers, whom he characterized as “earnest, hardworking entrepreneurs” whose interest in Barre was genuine. That said, Hemmerick argued a vacillating council could discourage other businesses from coming downtown.
“Is Barre open for business or not?” he asked, suggesting he was comfortable with the purchase and sales agreement as presented.
“It’s time to act, and it’s time to get stuff done,” he said. “They (Fox Market) are not asking for tax stabilization … all they’re asking for is, ‘can we get our inspection fees reimbursed if the voters were to turn this (sale) down?’”
Hemmerick predicted that won’t happen — even if a petition is filed and a special election is required.
“People are tired of vacant under-used storefronts downtown,” he said. “They want to see new business. They want to see vitality.”
Hemmerick’s comments preceded the 5-2 vote and capped a conversation that came near the end of a meeting that began nearly three hours earlier with councilors approving the acquisition of roughly 4.7 acres of land off Maplewood Avenue.
Storellicastro said the property, which abuts the city-owned Cow Pasture, is not suitable for development, but buying it would significantly enlarge and enhance a prized recreational resource.
“It’s a great thing to do for our city and one of our greatest natural resources,” he said.
