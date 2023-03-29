BARRE — The city received two offers to acquire the iconic downtown building city councilors agreed to list earlier this year but haven’t yet decided to sell.
What’s next for the historic Wheelock Building will be the product of a public-private process, instead of one City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro suggested be conducted behind closed doors.
Fearing the city’s bargaining position could be compromised by the release of details — right down to the number of offers received by the council-imposed March 10 deadline — Storellicastro proposed a process that would largely have been conducted in executive session.
However, councilors generally agreed residents should have some idea of the range of choices on the table before any decision is made to sell, or not sell, the city-owned asset.
“Some sort of public presentation is a good idea,” Councilor Teddy Waszazak said, noting that if, for some reason, a prospective purchaser was uncomfortable with that, it wouldn’t be held against them.
That doesn’t seem likely because while Storellicastro was intentionally vague with respect to the number of offers the city received, some councilors inadvertently indicated there were two.
One of them was submitted by the Barre Partnership, which publicly acknowledged its hope to acquire the building that has served as the headquarters for the local downtown organization for the past three years. With its rent-free lease expiring in May, the partnership has submitted a proposal for something less than the council’s $155,000 asking price, as part of a plan to acquire and restore the Wheelock Building.
Several councilors implied there was one other proposal, as did Craig Durham, the real estate agent representing what he characterized as the “unknown potential buyer.”
Durham said his client would welcome the chance to publicly discuss the plan for the structure that was built as a law office in 1871 and is best known for its decades-long run as home to the Barre Senior Center.
“They would be more than happy to make a presentation to the public if that’s how this ends up playing out,” he said of his client. “They’re certainly not trying to be secretive about anything, and would be more than happy to share their plans for that space.”
Durham suggested those plans were inspired by the architecturally interesting structure, which is a tiny Victorian remnant of late-19th-century Barre.
“It was the space — the building itself — that sparked their interest,” he said. “It’s not as if this is some big company that’s moving in looking to expand and grow. They love the building, the historic nature of it … that is the draw.”
Councilor Emel Cambel said she was uneasy with the prospect of competing public presentations, suggesting it could turn the last leg of what has been a well-publicized process into something akin to a “game show.”
“It’s only going to become a game show if we let it,” replied Councilor Thomas Lauzon, who was serving as mayor years ago when the council considered proposals to acquire the city’s historic fire house on South Main Street.
City Clerk Carol Dawes noted that process involved both private interviews designed to protect privileged information and public presentations aimed at providing residents some idea of what was being proposed.
Lauzon said he believed that was appropriate.
“I absolutely want to hear from people because it’s every bit their building as it is ours,” he said. “It belongs to the City of Barre, not the City Council.”
Storellicastro agreed to include a public element in a process that will start and could conceivably end when the council next meets on April 11.
The decision to list the property in January isn’t the first time councilors have entertained the possibility of selling the Wheelock Building. The idea fizzled when it last surfaced in 2019.
When councilors agreed to put the building on the market, they stopped well short of committing to sell it. The idea was to entertain offers and decide whether a potential sale could be structured in a way that protected the city’s interest in the historic property.
Storellicastro said that hasn’t changed.
“Our job is to get the best deal for the city,” he said.
Storellicastro said that will involve some level of negotiations with prospective buyers and answers to many questions on an exhaustive list prepared by Mayor Jake Hemmerick should be discussed in executive session.
The discussion of how to proceed with pending offers to buy one of the oldest building in downtown Barre came on a night when councilors took a step toward resolving lingering concerns over staff-related service reductions imposed by Green Mountain Transit last year, merged several city committees, and deferred adoption of a strategic plan amid one member’s concerns.
Lauzon said he had substantive questions about the draft plan that was the product of a year-long process, and suggested approval of the plan be postponed.
“There are a number of policy commitments in this document and a lot of them require more discussion,” he said, suggesting delving into the plan three hours into the meeting wasn’t practical.
With an executive session still ahead of them Tuesday night, councilors agreed to accommodate Lauzon’s request and add adoption of the strategic plan to their April 11 agenda.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
